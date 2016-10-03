11 Best Bottomless Brunches To Book In London Right Now

Bottomless brunches are all the rage right now, but with so many to choose from, finding the best bottomless brunch can be a bit of a headache.

To help you uncover and scoff some of the best bottomless brunches in London we got in contact with DesignMyNight for ultimate unlimited (Mimosa) info. Expect flavoursome food, free-flowing prosecco, and even the odd game of bingo...

Flight Club

Darts, pizza and prosecco. An unusual trio, but don’t underestimate how well they go together. Flight Club near Liverpool Street launched their boozy weekender bottomless brunch a couple of months back. Forgive the pun, but it has got off to a flying start. For £30 you get unlimited pizza, a bottle of fizz and a darts session. It might not be your traditional sit down affair, but who can say no to plenty of fizz and paddles of Italian-style pizza?

Mommi

It’s safe to say that we will never grow tired of eggs Benedict, but sometimes it’s good to switch things up. This is where Mommi comes in. Instead of your usual brunch get-up they have decided to bring unlimited sushi and bubbles to the table. Think crab california maki rolls and sriracha sea bream nigiri washed down with unlimited fizz. You can get all of this bottomless madness for just £34.50.

Hip Hop Brunch

Held in secret locations across London every week, Hip Hop Brunch is one of those bucket list brunches you just have to go to. For £40 you get unlimited cocktails for an hour alongside three mouth-watering dishes. Surprisingly, this isn’t what makes this brunch event so special; they have a full on DJ set for the entire day with tattoo artists roaming the premises, and a boisterous karaoke session to keep you entertained from the word go. It’s possibly the craziest brunch out there.

Flesh and Buns

Flesh and Buns host one helluva boozy brunch every Sunday. They have two menus to choose from (£39 -£46) and depending on what one you choose; you can leap into edamame, a welcome cocktail, unlimited prosecco or wine, and hot and cold dishes. It might be a tad on the expensive side, but it’s totally worth it.

The Great Exhibition

The Great Exhibition is a fantastic spot to hit when the sun starts to shine. They have not one, but two beer gardens, both ideal for sunshine munching and boozing. Every Saturday from 11am to 2pm they host their famous three hour bottomless brunch where you get unlimited Mimosas or Bloody Marys and a brunch item, all for £25. The food is excellent and there's a full vegetarian breakfast for non-meat lovers.

The Dead Dolls House

Fulfill your childhood dreams and head to The Dead Dolls House in Islington. This whimsical joint is modelled around a life-size dollhouse and boasts three floors, complete with a Parlour, Dining Room, Library, and Ballroom. Every weekend they offer £15 bottomless Bloody Marys and Mimosas when you order from their brunch menu. Forget calorie counting and dive head first into their American style pancakes; they’re smothered in hot toffee sauce, popcorn, caramelised banana and honeycomb.

Urban Coterie

With views overlooking Old Street and the City, Urban Coterie is a great contender for a brunch-with-a-difference. They serve an impressive bottomless brunch for £32 that includes three lip-licking dishes and unlimited Mimosas. Pick and choose from a comforting variety of options including mac and cheese, or go big and bold with their slow cooked ox cheek and bacon burger with n’uja mayonnaise. Whatever you order, you’re guaranteed awesome views and phenomenal food.

Coin Laundry

Take a giant leap back in time and head to The Coin Laundry’s '70s and '80s inspired brunch. Taking place every Saturday and situated in good ol’ Exmouth Market, this retro hangout will tickle your tastebuds with everything from banana pancakes to chicken kievs served with cheesy cauliflower. You can dabble in ordering single drinks or you can go wild with bottomless bucks fizz, prosecco or pamplemousse for just £16 - £18 on top of your brunch.

Drink, Shop & Do

Drink, Shop & Do is probably one of the most unique venues you’ll come across. They are renowned for their inventive and bizarre events. Don’t believe us? They have this one event where you make houses from toast. Yes, toast. And every Sunday, they host a boozy brunch fuelled by board game playing. Instead of your usual avocado and eggs get-up, they serve unlimited bagels alongside free-flowing prosecco and Bloody Marys. It’s super cheap too, only setting your bank account back £15.

The Schoolhouse

You can probably guess this from the name, but The Schoolhouse is a place packed with nostalgia. They shake groovy science experiment cocktails and serve food on those bright blue canteen trays that we were all once familiar with. But the real reason you need to visit this Clapham spot is to experience their blow-out brunch. It happens once a month, and for £44 you get unlimited everything. We’re talking brunch, breakfast, prosecco, mimosas, kir royals and Bloody Marys. Stuff your pretty faces and enjoy their live entertainment and musicians for three whole hours.

100 Islington

For a more fusion slant on the otherwise traditional brunch fare, 100 Islington have now added a 'bottomless' option to their yummy weekend breakfast options which inlcudes 100 minutes unlimited Prosecco and/or Aperol Spritz. Yes, that's correct. Make sure to try their Koroke - a Korean croquette with poached eggs, and a lovely sloppy splatter of cheese and spicy sauces. The perfect smack-upside the head to beat back a post-Friday hangover. Plus, the grapefruit and lychee martini is to die for...

For more info on the best bars and what’s on in London visit DesignMyNight, and follow them on Twitter @DesignMyNight.

