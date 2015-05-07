Bored of Plain Old Avocado On Toast? Here's A Yummy Way To Pimp It Out

Forget a dash of lime juice and pinch of sea salt. Twin chefs David and Stephen Flynn from The Happy Pear show us a delicious way to pimp out avocado on toast...

A slice of sourdough, avocado and a squeeze of lime - it's our go-to meal. Breakfast? Easy. Lunch? Yum. Late dinner? Sorted. But let's be honest sometimes avocado on toast can become a bit monotonous. Sure we've tried switching bread varities, we've tried lemon instead of lime, adding a kick of chilli and sometimes even going to effort of carefully poaching an egg but sometimes it's just not enough. But thankfully, there are experts i.e. chefs for these sort of food boredom dilemnas. Irish-based twins, David and Stephen Flynn specialise in local and organic produce at their popular wholefood cafe "The Happy Pear" in county Wicklow and they're massive fans of the humble avocado. But forget a sprinkle of sea salt and a dash of lime juice, these chefs are all about pimping out the avo on toast. In this exclusive video, they show us step-by-step how to create a delicious avocado, asparagus and oyster mushroom toastie. It's easy to make, it's quick and it's packed full of nutrients. Oh and it looks pretty impressive too. Check out the ingredients below plus the video above and log onto the twins' Pinterest board for lots more recipes.

Ingredients

300G Kale

150G Oyster Mushrooms (or any mushroom will do)

1/2 Bunch Of Asparagus

3 Cloves Of Garlic

1 Red Chilli

1 Thumb Sized Piece Of Ginger

1 Red Onion

2 Tbs Of Sesame Seeds

Dressing

4 Tbs Of Tamari

Juice Of 2 Limes

3 Tbs Of Water

1 And A Half Tbs of Honey (or any liquid sweetner will do)

To Serve

1 Avocado

1 Tub Of Sundried Tomato Pesto

Sourdough Bread

