If You Liked Girl On A Train You’ll Love These… 

The Girl on the Train is a global bestseller with over 11 million copies sold worldwide, and we've been itching to get our hands on a similar book ever since. We asked our friends at The Girly Book Club to recommend their top psychological thrillers of 2016. This lot will have you hooked...

Luckiest Girl Alive by Jessica Knoll

Ani FaNelli’s life looks picture perfect, with an incredible career, wardrobe and fiancé to boot. But her past isn’t as squeaky clean and so when a documentary producer invites her to tell about a violent episode which occurred when she was a teenager she must relive past horrors. Will breaking her silence destroy her happy ever after or finally set her free?

The Perfect Girl by Gilly Macmillan

Somewhat ironically author Rosamund Lumpton described this book ‘as a must read for anyone who loved The Girl on the Train.’ This is a compelling tale about a teenager, Zoe, who made a tragic mistake and the lengths she must go to make amends and have a chance at a fresh start.

Related: 6 books we're desperate to read this autumn

Fellside by M.R Carey

Carey’s past novel, The Girl With All The Gifts is a dystopian zombie apocalypse – his newest novel isn’t too far removed. Fellside is a maximum security women’s prison where Jess Moulson could be spending the rest of her life after being convicted of a murder she can't remember committing. Once Moulson arrives at Fellside, it’s clear that she’s not alone in her cell but her cell mate is not human. A very seductive read; Carey is clearly a genius.

The Dry by Jane Harper

A well written twisting plot that is always a few pages ahead of you. Luke Hadler kills himself but not before shooting both his son and wife, which in turn brings back his best friend Policeman Aaron Falk to a hometown he left twenty years before. Forced to confront the town that rejected him he’s pulled into the Hadler investigation and finds out that not everything is as it seems. This is Harper’s debut novel – and hopefully the first of many books to come.

The Trap by Melanie Raabe

Another impressive debut novel. Meet Linda Conrads, a novelist who witnessed first-hand the murder of her sister, yet unable to catch the killer who fled the scene. Years later, Linda is now a hermit when she sees the face of the killer on TV now as a journalist. In an attempt to catch him, she writes a book and allows only one interview, with him. Very artfully told – this is an enjoyable read which shows that the line between madness and genius is sometimes very thin.

The Silent Sister by Diane Chamberlain

There are very few authors that I’m loyal to but Diane Chamberlain has rarely disappointed me. I devour everything she writes. The Silent Sister is no exception and you’ll get half way through before realising five hours have passed. A powerful story of older sister Riley McPherson who thought her sister committed suicide, only to discover years later that she’s actually alive. It examines the pain of loss, the bonds of love and the difficulties between siblings.

All The Missing Girls by Megan Miranda

A very clever novel by Miranda. Two girls both missing, but ten years apart. The first disappearance is still unsolved - where have they gone and are they connected? The story is told is reverse; Day 15 to Day 1 which creates a very usual reading experience. Definitely worth a look.

Words by Erin Woodward