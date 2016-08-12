MAKE: Edd Kimber’s Blueberry Friands Are The Perfect Brunch Bake

Looking for a blueberry recipe to sweeten up your Sunday brunch spread? Look no further than Edd Kimber’s almond cakes, studded with blueberries, washed down with a classic blueberry smoothie. Here’s how to have your most delicious brunch yet.

Makes: 12 friands

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

You will need…

140g unsalted butter, plus extra for greasing

35g plain flour

100g ground almonds

125g icing sugar

4 large egg whites

1/2 tsp almond extract

36 blueberries

6 tbsp flaked almonds

How to make…

1. Lightly grease a 12-hole non-stick muffin pan and set aside. Preheat the oven to 180C (160C fan).

2. Heat the butter in a small pan on a medium/high heat until the butter foams and the milk solids turn a golden brown. Immediately remove from the heat and pour into a small bowl.

3. In a large bowl mix together the flour, ground almonds and sugar. Add the egg whites and almond extract and mix together until smooth. Pour in the butter and mix together until smooth and fully combined. Cover the mixture and refrigerate for an hour before baking.

4. Divide the batter evenly between the prepared muffin pan and top with three blueberries per friand and scatter the flaked almonds around the edges. Bake in the preheated oven for about 25 minutes or until golden brown around the edges and a little paler in the middle.

5. Allow to cool for a few minutes before turning out onto a wire rack to cool completely.

6. Kept in a sealed container these little cakes will keep for up to three days.

And to wash it down, why not whizz up BerryWorld’s Blueberry Buzz Smoothie – here’s how.

Serves: 1

Prep time: 5 minutes

You will need…

125g blueberries

Juice of 1 orange and 1 lime

Sugar to taste

6tbsp natural yoghurt

How to make…

1. Blend all the ingredients together in a blender or food processor until smooth, adding more sugar or honey to taste. Serve with ice. Drink immediately.

For more recipes, head to berryworld.com