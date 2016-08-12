MAKE: Edd Kimber’s Blueberry Friands Are The Perfect Brunch Bake

Looking for a blueberry recipe to sweeten up your Sunday brunch spread? Look no further than Edd Kimber’s almond cakes, studded with blueberries, washed down with a classic blueberry smoothie. Here’s how to have your most delicious brunch yet.
Makes: 12 friands
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 25 minutes
You will need…
140g unsalted butter, plus extra for greasing
35g plain flour
100g ground almonds
125g icing sugar
4 large egg whites
1/2 tsp almond extract
36 blueberries
6 tbsp flaked almonds
How to make…
1. Lightly grease a 12-hole non-stick muffin pan and set aside. Preheat the oven to 180C (160C fan).
2. Heat the butter in a small pan on a medium/high heat until the butter foams and the milk solids turn a golden brown. Immediately remove from the heat and pour into a small bowl.
3. In a large bowl mix together the flour, ground almonds and sugar. Add the egg whites and almond extract and mix together until smooth. Pour in the butter and mix together until smooth and fully combined. Cover the mixture and refrigerate for an hour before baking.
4. Divide the batter evenly between the prepared muffin pan and top with three blueberries per friand and scatter the flaked almonds around the edges. Bake in the preheated oven for about 25 minutes or until golden brown around the edges and a little paler in the middle.
5. Allow to cool for a few minutes before turning out onto a wire rack to cool completely.
6. Kept in a sealed container these little cakes will keep for up to three days.
And to wash it down, why not whizz up BerryWorld’s Blueberry Buzz Smoothie – here’s how.
Serves: 1
Prep time: 5 minutes
You will need…
125g blueberries
Juice of 1 orange and 1 lime
Sugar to taste
6tbsp natural yoghurt
How to make…
1. Blend all the ingredients together in a blender or food processor until smooth, adding more sugar or honey to taste. Serve with ice. Drink immediately.
For more recipes, head to berryworld.com