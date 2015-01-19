Blue Monday Goes Red

To put an end to the post- Christmas blues and to kickstart those "Get Fit" resoultions you made as you said goodbye to 2014, Fitness First are opening their gym doors across the UK for free visits today. Offering back to back complimentary gym classes alongside expert advice, their aim is to help us all see and understand the gym in a new motivational way so that we won't use the "I'm hungover,"/ "It's raining,"/ "I can't find any socks" excuses any longer.

To really up the motivation Londoner's can order a free Fitness First cab where you might find athletes Victoria Pendleton and Max Whitlock on-hand to share their fitness tips and motivational psychology. All you have to do is tweet @FitnessFirstUK using #RedMondayFF with your postcode. Speaking about the event Pendleton says: 'Red Monday is about boosting your mood and energy levels on what many see as the most depressing day of the year. Exercise improves both mental and physical health, which should put a spring in your step and start your 2015 fitness goals off with a bang.' But what are her motivating tips to set the alarm clock for 6am on these dark winter mornings? 'Get your friends involved. It’s the best way. Commit to a programme in advance. Set dates and times because you’ll find you won’t want to let them down and you’ll all help each other along. I occasionally run with my neighbour or Scott and my dogs to keep me moving. Honestly as soon as you get back from an early morning run, I’m like why was I even worried. Also lay your kit out in advance and have you bag packed as it’s so much harder to avoid. Buying a nice gym kit, always helps too!'

