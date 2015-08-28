This Black Cherry Crème Brûlée Is Guaranteed #Instabait

This week InStyle's food vlogger Rosie Birkett shows us how to make Black Cherry Crème Brûlée #foodporn

Rosie says:

'This was one of my favourite desserts growing up, and crushing through the glass-like sugar top down into the mounds of cream was always something I savoured when my mum made it. It’s so simple, but there’s something about the shards of crunchy brûlée, the soft, sumptuous black cherries and their deep purple juices all melded with clouds of cream, slightly sharpened by yoghurt, that’s just an absolute winner. This is a good dessert to make ahead.'

Check out the ingredients below and watch the video above

Ingredients

Serves 4

200 ml (7 fl oz) double (heavy) cream

300 g (10 ½ oz/1 ¼ cups) thick Greek yoghurt

(full fat, don’t scrimp on this one)

215 g (7 ½ oz) drained, tinned, pitted black cherries, with

2 tablespoons juice/syrup reserved, or a 200 g (7 oz) mix of fresh raspberries

and fresh pitted cherries

1 tablespoon cassis, cherry brandy or kirsch

70 g (2 ½ oz/⅓ cup) demerara (raw) sugar

Method

Whip the cream until just past the soft peak stage, so it’s thick but not quite stiff.

Fold it into the yoghurt until it’s smooth and well incorporated.

Put the cherries (or fresh raspberries and cherries), the reserved juice and the alcohol into the bottom of an oven/grill-proof serving dish and stir to coat.

Top with the yoghurt and cream mixture and scatter over the sugar in an even layer.

Place under a hot grill (or use a blow torch) to toast the sugar until it’s bubbling and bruleed – its individual grains should have melded into a hot molten layer. DO NOT test it with your finger.

Leave for at least 20 minutes, until it’s completely set and cooled, and chill until you are ready to serve.

