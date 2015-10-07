Bikini Body Ready? Here's The Healthy Way

Melissa Weldon, a personal trainer and master trainer at the high intensity fitness boutique 1Rebel tells us how we can feel good in a bikini all year round...

'With the recent social media beach-body scandal it would be easy to be anti “beach body” all together, but I think most of us would be stretching the truth a little if we were to say that we don’t care at all about how we look in a bikini," says Melissa Weldon, a personal trainer and master trainer at the high intensity fitness boutique 1Rebel. 'I am bombarded with emails and tweets on how to achieve that beach body, usually with about three weeks notice. As a believer in long term results, here are five tips on how to get and KEEP that sought after beach body.'

Don't Avoid The Weights Section At The Gym...

'Lift weights regularly. Its now a well known fact now that lifting weights is the best way to shape your body, lose fat and gain that sleek “toned” look. Get a PT or go to a weights based class to ensure safe and effective technique.'

Make Food Enjoyable...

'Eat a healthy but balanced diet with plenty of protein, fats and carbs which fuel those workouts. Think long term. Could you maintain your current eating habits for 6-12 months. If not, ditch it. Food should be an enjoyable stress free part of your lifestyle. Eat well but don’t say no to the odd treat.' Want an easy way to work fruit and veg into your diet? Try these InStyle-approved NutriBullet recipes...

Find A Cardio You Actually Like...

'Do cardio you like. There's nothing worse than slugging it out on a treadmill for 45 minutes if you hate running. Find cardio you enjoy and that isn’t going to become a chore you find easy to miss out. The most effect cardio you can do is one you are going to give 100%.'

Challenge Yourself. Always...

'If it doesn’t challenge you, it doesn’t change you. Fact. Training isn’t supposed to be easy, you have to challenge your body in order for it to adapt to what you put it though. Once you start finding your training easy, you need to make it a little bit harder; go heavier, do more reps, run a little further, add a little more resistance on that spin bike. Give your body a reason to change for the better.'

Take Your Time...

'Patience is your best friend. Slow and steady wins the race and all that good cliche stuff. Fact is, as quick as you lose it, you can gain it. Take it slow, make the changes small and sustainable and even if it takes you that little bit longer, you will avoid the vicious circle of the habitual holiday dieter and exerciser.'

Click here for more information and to book a class at 1Rebel

We've found out the secret to Naomi Campbell's killer body