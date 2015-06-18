Best Workout Songs: The InStyle Edit

Needing some workout track inspiration? Check out what tunes keeps the InStyle team motivated – then download our playlist from Spotify

Ring the Alarm – Beyonce (Freemasons Club Remix)

Gotta Get Through This – Daniel Beddingfield

Welcome To New York – Taylor Swift

Running Up That Hill - Kate Bush

Release Me – Cahill

Till The World Ends – Britney Spears

Evacuate The Dancefloor – Cascada

Sexy Chick – David Guetta feat. Akon

When Love Takes Over – David Guetta feat. Kelly Rowland

Love At First Sight – Kylie

Nothin’ Better To Do – LeAnn Rimes (Soul Seekerz Remix)

Lola’s Theme – The Shapeshifters

Dirty Picture – Taio Cruz

More – Usher

Shut up and Drive - Rihanna

Let Me Think About It – Ida Corr

Dirty Talk – Wynter Gordon

Run the World – Beyonce

Party Rock Anthem – LMFAO

Sweat – Snoop Dogg vs David Guetta

UFO – Sneaky Sound System

Like This – Kelly Rowland (Redline Radio Remix)

Thriller / Heads Will Roll – Glee Cast

Love Dealer – Esmee Denters feat. Justin Timberlake

Sun Is Up – Inna (Cahill Radio Edit)

Yeah x3 – Chris Brown

Hollaback Girl – Gwen Stefani

Give Me Everything - Pitbull

She Wants To Move – N.E.R.D

Don’t Tell Em – Jeremih

Moves Like Jagger – Maroon 5

Bounce – Calvin Harris

Don’t Wanna Go Home – Jason Derulo

Drop A House – Dj DeMarko! (Razor N Guido Radio Remix)

Any Way You Want It – Love Freak (Power Remix)

Raise Your Glass – P!nk

Kiss – Ministry of Funk (Mardi Gras Sound Edit)

What a Feeling – Alex Gaudino

Give Me All Your Luvin’ – Madonna

Telephone – Lady Gaga (Alphabeat Remix)

Lightning – The Wanted (Alias Remix)

Down For Whatever – Kelly Rowland

Beautiful People – Chris Brown (Ultimate High Remix)

Wet – Nicole Scherzinger

Outta Here – Esmee Denters (Moto Blanco Remix)

Say I – Christina Milian (Maurice Radio Edit)

Euphoria – Loreen

She Wolf – Shakira (Moto Blanco Radio Mix)

Tomorrow Can Wait – David Guetta

Timebomb – Kylie

Turn Up The Radio – Madonna (Offer Nissim Remix)

Let’s Go – Calvin Harris

Your Body – Christina Aguilera (Oxford Hustlers Radio Mix)

Scream & Shout – will.i.am

Pass That Dutch – Missy Elliott

Funhouse – P!nk (Digital Dog Clean Radio Mix)

Beware Of The Dog – Jamelia

Touch Me Like That – Dannii Minogue vs Jason Nevins

Pretty Green Eyes – Ultrabeat

Put Your Hands Up For Detroit – Fedde Le Grand

Lollipop – Dada

Love On My Mind – Freemasons

Beautiful Liar – Beyonce (Freemasons Remix)

La La La – Naughty Boy (Kaos Remix)

Work B**ch – Britney Spears

Thinking About You – Calvin Harris

U + Ur Hand – P!nk

Neon Lights – Demi Lovato

Delirious – Steve Aoki

You Make Me Feel – Cobra Starship

Pjanoo – Eric Prydz

Nasty Girl – Inaya Day

And for that final push…

Smooth Criminal – Alien Ant Farm

Last Resort – Papa Roach

Crawling – Linkin Park

Numb – Linkin Park

Love In An Elevator – Aerosmith

Rag Doll - Aerosmith

Listen to our playlist here