6 Cookbooks To Try If You’re Vegetarian And You’ve Got Bored Of Eating

Like most people who weren’t already leading a meat-free life, I gave it up for 2016. What I’ve gained in smugness and pats on the back from fellow peskatarians, I temporarily lost in food interest. As a fairly unimaginative (read: crap, lazy and incapable of following even the simplest of recipes) cook, it took me about three weeks to tire of smushed up Mediterranean veg from the market… Vegetarian lasagna, that Aubergine Parmigiana, ratatouille, stew — they really all amounted to the same thing, that was fairly unpleasant served on a plate and verged on nauseating when transported to work in a packed lunch box.

So, if you’ve just gone meat-free — be it vegetarian or peskatarian (we’re all friends here) — and have got bored of cooking or eating, here are the vegetarian cookbooks you need to know about…

Honestly Healthy In A Hurry: The Busy Food Lover's Cookbook by Natasha Corrett

Try if: You’re a busy working woman as there’s specific focus on food that you can prep and leave to cook, and make ahead if you’ve got a particularly busy week. We’re big fans of the Root Vegetable, Quinoa And Feta Cakes.



A Modern Way To Eat by Anna Jones

Try if: You're not looking to spend loads of time cooking but you want something that's actually nice, healthy and not too expensive, that also work if you're prepping in advance.



Deliciously Ella Every Day by Ella Woodward

Try if: Your copy of Deliciously Ella! is nakered and covered in sweet potato brownies, and you're looking for some new healthy (but realistic) ideas.

River Cottage Veg Every Day! by Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall

Try if: You want simple, wholesome recipes which don’t require scowering the herb and spice aisles in your local Whole Foods every time you want to cook.



Leiths Vegetable Bible by Polly Tyrer

Try if: You’re looking for your, well yes, ‘vegetable bible’. It’s got pretty much everything, from dinner party-fancy to too-tired-to-make

Plenty More by Yotam Ottolenghi

Try if: You're a fan of the multi-award winning writer and chef (obviously) and you want to make his amazing Mediterranean-inspired meals that even your meat-eating friends won’t moan about (if you’ve served them everything from Plenty).