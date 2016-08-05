6 Of The Best Urban Beaches (To Make Like You're Totally On Vacay)

Here are some of the best urban beaches to visit, right here in the UK...

Urban beaches are fast becoming the 'in' thing to try this summer, and we think that the UK has some of the best urban beaches out there.

Something of a new phenomenon, the urban beach is an area that recreates the look and feel of an actual beach (complete with sand, palm trees, deckchairs, everything but the shitty seagulls), popping up in inner city surroundings to bring a slice of seafront chic to our otherwise grey and soulless concrete jungles.

So, if you fancy kicking off your shoes and getting your toes all sandy (with an ice-cold beer, obvs), why not try out one of our 6 best urban beaches...

1. The Deliveroo Beach, Nottingham

Returning to Nottingham's Old Market Square (with 250 tonnes of sand, yes), The Deliveroo Beach is the city's only designated urban beach, complete with food vendors, a beach bar and traditional seaside rides. Come on, who doesn't enjoy a bit of 'Hook a Duck'?!

2. Guildford-On-Sea

Transforming the banks of Guilford's River Wey, this family-friendly pleasure beach is a great spot to hang out on post-shopping Saturdays. Located right next to the city's Electric Theatre, Guildford-On-Sea is free to enter, and boasts beach huts, deck chairs and a programme of summer entertainment. Summer in Surrey. Get involved. Check out their Facebook page for more info.

3. Camden Beach

Bringing a touch of seasidey heaven to one of London's most urban areas, Camden Beach is a great place for stressed Londoners to chill the shizz out... without leaving the city. Boasting a Lavazza coffee bar, Kopparberg Bar (cold ciders, yes please) and VIP beach huts, Camden Beach is one place we'll def be hitting up this summer.

4. Cardiff Bay Beach

Cardiff Bay Beach makes a welcome return to Wales this summer, recreating a traditional seafront setting right in the heart of the city. Everything from food to Pirate Parties are on offer (um, pass the cutlass), and with plenty of beachy activities to keep the young'uns happy, Cardiff Bay Beach is a great shout for those looking for a fun family day out.

5. Brixton Beach Boulevard

Fans of the '80s, rejoice. Brixton Beach Boulevard's Miami-themed urban beach is going to be your new favourite hang-out, fact. Situated in Brixton's Pope Road, South London, this rooftop beach town hosts day/night parties, surprise DJ sets, live outdoor screenings (including cult '80s films, awesome) together with a whole bunch of yummy street good and frozen cocktails. White chinos are optional (but 100% encouraged...)

6. BeachEast

An incredible one thousand tonnes of sand has been transported to Stratford's Waterfront to recreate BeachEast - the UK's largest urban beach to date. Situated in the grounds of Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, BeachEast features two paddling pools, beach bars plus retro fairground rides, oh and a LOT of lovely deep sand. See Beacheast.co.uk for more details.