Why 2017 Is Set To Be The Year Of The Taco Takeover

Forget burritos. Ditch the nachos. And don’t even think about quesadillas. For 2017 there’s only one Mexican food trend to be seen taking a bite out of – we’re talking tacos. From pop-ups, to streetfood stalls and dedicated taquerias London is having a serious taco takeover, a tacover? And it’s even outstripping Britain’s burger bonanza. Between 2015 and 2016, the number of Mexican restaurants grew by 71% overtaking the posh burger obsession for the first time. Meanwhile, Waitrose reported shoppers searching for Mexican recipes on their site was up 867% in 2016 and in the past month three taco restaurants have opened in London.

So why is the capital crushing on these little corn tortillas? Whereas most diaries used to be filled with cheap midweek pizza and Cava nights or burgers and beer dates, we’re now scheduling in Taqueria Thursdays. Tacos pretty much sum up the Whatsapp gen – shareable, quick to eat and relatively cheap - most prices start at around two tacos for £6. And of course, just like Tinder there’s something for everyone with their many different topping options. From smoky pulled pork, to spicy chipolte beef and even cheeseburger here’s our top three taquerias to get your fix….

Breddos Tacos, 82 Goswell Rd, EC1V 7DB

Starting out as a makeshift taco shack in a Hackney car-park in 2011, founders Nud Dudhia and Chris Whitney have since gone on to host numerous pop-ups and residencies, become a regular at Dinerama in Shoreditch, write a book and most recently set up a permanment taqueria in Clerkenwell. Big on flavour, they take a traditional corn tortilla then top it with non-trad fillings, think smoked sweet potato and crunchy nut sweetbreads. While their baja fish taco with a zingy lime mayo is totally moreish.

Bad Sports TV, 184 Hackney Road, E2 7Ql

Split across two floors, downstairs you’ll find a dive bar, upstairs a taqueria, Bad Sports TV is seriously vibey. Start at the bar, where you can sip punchy negronis, to 90s hip hop or get tipsy on margaritas with an anchovy kick. Weird but it works. Yes there’s a TV showing American sports – we’re talking NBA and NFL games, but don’t let that put you off, it’s more decoration than focus with the sound muted and the crowd much more beards and beanies than jersey jerks. Once you’ve built up an appetite head back upstairs for seriously good tacos. Must orders include crispy chicken thigh with a sweet pecan mole (a traditional Mexican sauce) and the slightly bonkers but brilliant American cheeseburger.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BLjLkjIgdSK/ TACO R&D 🌮🔧 #openingsoon #when #boutfuckingtime A post shared by BAD SPORTS TAQUERIA & BAR (@badsportstv) on Oct 14, 2016 at 9:16am PDT

El Pastor, 6-7A Stoney St, SE1 9AA

From the founders of Quo Vadis and Barrafina, El Pastor only opened in December but has quickly built up a bit of cult following. Under an archway in Borough market, they serve up both blue and yellow varities, which they mill on site each day. Highlights include the ‘al pastor,’ 24 hour marinated pork smothered in carmelized pineapple and also a smoky chicken that comes with kick of chipotle and cumin.

A photo posted by El Pastor (@tacos_el_pastor) on Jan 11, 2017 at 11:02am PST

Best brunch in London? We've got the answer

Lemlem Kitchen, Netil Market

Meet the 'Afro-Taco' - a mash-up between Etritrean and Mexican cuisines. Think floury tortillas topped with topped with spongy Injera flatbreads that are perfect for mopping up zingy chicken and lamb flavours.

Killer Tomato, Shepherd's Bush

Love burgers? Love cheese? Then you are definitely going to love the cheeseburger tacos at Killer Tomato. Here they are all about the flavour mash-up think sticky chorizo and charred courgette with aioli.

Temper, Soho

From the creator of Smokehouse and Bad Egg comes Temper, Neil Rankin's latest venture. In a Soho basement, you'll find this smokehouse where they grind the corn on site before hand-pressing tortillas. This attention to detail makes a difference when it comes to the texture and flavour and the same goes for the toppings. From crab and pickled onion pork skin to bone marrow, the tacos here are far from average.