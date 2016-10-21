7 Of The Best Sunday Roasts In London (Complete With Yorkshire Puddings...)

Going for a Sunday roast is most people's idea of heaven. Crispy roast spuds, tender meat, and buttery veg are our Sunday comfort signal, coming together on the plate like a delicious trio of gravy-soaked yumminess. Crowned with a puffy yet crisp Yorkshire pudding, and the roast dinner becomes instant food royalty, making us feel wholesome and cosy, with every loaded forkful.

Well, because like you, we're massive fans of a Sunday roast, here's 7 of the best places to order a great one in London. You're welcome...

Hawksmoor

Various locations across London

The Sunday roasts at Hawksmoor have become something of food legend, and we 100% encourage anyone that hasn’t tried their charcoal roasted rump of Longhorn Beef, to book a table ASAP. Not only do the carnivorous chaps at Hawksmoor know their meat, but the trimmings are so good they almost nick the cow’s crown. Duck fat roasties, Yorkshire puddings, carrots, greens, roasted shallots with garlic, drowned in a delicious bone marrow & onion gravy. We’re already salivating.

OXBO

SE1 0UG

Okay, if there were two things that were made to be put together, it’s Sunday roast dinner and bottomless bubbles. Well, OXBO Bankside have answered our Prosecco prayers with their bottomless roast dinner feast, which includes three courses and unlimited fizz (2 hours) for £40. Mains include roasted sirloin of Gloucestershire Beef served with duck fat roast potatoes, and ‘the best Yorkshire puddings around’ (bold claim, we like…), and a Thanet Cauliflower, broccoli lentil dhal for those that eat meat-free.

Read More: 8 Of The Best Pubs With Open Fires (To Make You Feel All Cosy...)

Merchants Tavern

EC2A 3PG

Angela Hartnett and Neil Borthwick’s uber relaxed restaurant/pub is the perfect place to chill with a pint and a plate of traditional Sunday fare. Think traditional pink beef served up with a dollap of tangy horseradish, plus the Merchant Tavern’s fantastic Sunday lunch special (two courses for £25, three for £30) means you have to save room for dessert. An example being, gingerbread, hot toffee sauce, with vanilla ice cream on the side. Yep, wear the stretchy pants.

Marksman

E2 7SJ

This trendy boozer located within steps of East London’s bustling Columbia Road Flower Market, makes the claim that they do Sundays ‘big’, kicking off the day’s service at 10am with coffee and bacon buns; their roasts however, are worth hanging around for. Roast Norfolk chicken with bread sauce, roast Tamworth pork belly with burnt apple, basically, just imagine the yummiest Sunday meats imaginable, then times them by ten. Plus, you can order cauliflower cheese on the side. And that makes us happy.

The Horseshoe

NW3 6TE

With fresh seasonal produce topping The Horseshoe’s lively, ever-changing menu, this pub's Sunday roast offering was never going to be anything less than amazing. Boasting rare-breed meats (that sell out fast, be warned) and a bar serving up their signature Camden Town Brewery bevs, this is one Sunday destination perfect for beer n’ meat lovers. Plus, there’s live music in the evenings to soundtrack your impending food coma. Awesome.

Read More: Best Tacos In London: 6 Of The Best Places To Get Your Taco Fix

OSLO

E8 1LL

Hackney’s OSLO is right on the corner of Hackney Central’s overground station, making it a perfect spot to eat a Sunday lunch with a group of (slightly hungover) mates. It’s serves up the failsafe roast dins favourites, beef and chicken, with goose fat spuds, Yorkshire puddings, carrots kale and gravy, plus, at 6pm there’s live music to help soothe full tummies. All you have to do is roll back onto the train. Perfect.

The Bull & Last

NW5 1QS

This Hampstead Heath pub has all the rustic charm you’d expect of a traditional Sunday roast boozer, plus, they are dog-friendly, so you can 100% bring your pooch along for some shaggy barfly company. The Bull & Last’s roast dinner features seasonal produce. Our favourite? The North Essex Shorthorn roast sirloin of beef, Yorkshire pudding, roast spuds, carrots and horseradish, with hot chocolate & peanut butter pudding for dessert.

Hungry yet? Roll on Sunday...