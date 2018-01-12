4 New Sportswear Brands That Will Get You Back In The Gym 

Sportswear is having a moment right now. With January resolutions so newly set, we're all making an effort to get out and active - and these are the brands we're excited about...

When you're cosied up indoors, one of the only things that make the prospect of working out more appealing is a cool gym kit - and to be honest, it's going to be the ONLY thing that will get you off your Christmas-padded bum. That's why we're excited about these new sportswear collections - not only do they combine fashion AND functionality, they're good enough to wear all day long, even if you decide to skip the gym and go shopping.

What's not to love?

E. Leoty

E. Leoty

When sportswear meets couture, you'll find this beautiful new brand E. Leoty. Inspired by Parisian corsetry, this brand incorporates beautifully designed activewear that reflects high end fashion with high performance, luxurious fabrics. Any excuse to workout in clothing that's good enough to wear out for the evening.

Prices range from £60- £130 and the collection is available to buy from ernestleoty.com

Perfect Moment

Perfect Moment

Our favourite surf and skiwear brand launched it's activewear last year, and our obsession is only getting bigger. Expect their signature 'Northern Star' print and many other bold primary colours over sculpting, moisture-wicking fabrics. Their bra tops are super supportive and flattering (great if you like to flash a bit of ab) and their leggings are lined with soft fleece which means they're great for winter workouts outside.

Prices range from £125- £235 and you can shop it all from perfectmoment.com

Marie Claire Sport

MC SPORT

The premium fashion magazine brand has just launched a fashion forward sportswear range and it's everything you'd want from your gym kit and more. Whether you're training or sipping a soya latte, do it in Marie Claire Sport's deep blue and ruby hue technical stretch fabrics that mould to your body's shape.

Prices range from £35 for bra tops to £85 for outerwear jackets, and you'll be able to purchase from www.marieclairesport.co.uk

P.E Nation

P.E Nation

Since this brand's launch in 2016, its street-meets-sportswear vibes has expanded massively from technical activewear to retro inspired streetwear. With Kylie Jenner's seal of approval, expect to be wearing this brand day in, day out (workout aside) with the mix of vintage-inspired logos and colours across bra tops, leggings, hoodies and outside jackets. Keep your eyes peeled for new capsules and international collaborations for this brand coming for 2018.

Prices range from £80- £275 and you'll find most of the collection available in the UK from Net-a-porter