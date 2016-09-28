7 Of The Best Female-Friendly Porn Sites To Subscribe To Right Now

Seven of the best porn sites for women, right here...

Okay, let’s take a moment to talk about porn or, more specifically, porn sites for women.

Now, we know that porn isn’t for everyone, but this article isn’t here to pressure you into partaking in or watching something you aren’t 100% with. On the contrary, we want to convince those of you curious about porn that it’s completely ok to fulfil those desires as and when you wish.

In fact, in a 2015 study conducted by Marie Claire and then contributing editor/actress Amanda de Cadenet, it was reported that one in three women watched porn at least once a week. Added to that the fact we’ve all become addicted to our smart phones (a relatively easy and private way to access pornography, whenever we please), and it’s hardly surprising that more women are watching porn than ever before.

From watching porn on your own, to using it as an erotic tool with your partner, pornography has grown into a female-friendly industry. Sure, there are hundreds of online porn sites that stick to the same old male ego-fed voyeurism (‘Ooh, put it there’, some vigorous rutting followed by the obligatory 'money' shot, yawn), but dig a little deeper and you'll find porn sites that don't actually look like some double-dickfest anatomy lesson.

We spoke to Erika Lust, an erotic filmmaker and writer from Sweden who runs an online erotic store as well as Lust Cinema, an online VOD site. She believes that for too long, women’s needs have been ignored:

‘Women like men are sexual beings that like to see their kinks, fantasies and overall sexuality represented on screen,’ she explained. ‘Mainstream pornography has consistently aimed to only sexually arouse a male audience. Not only does traditional porn not take women’s pleasure into consideration, but it also represents them as objects to simply fulfil men’s desires.'

When asked about the role women-friendly erotica has to play in the grand scheme of pornography, Erika was quick to discuss the positive changes:

‘Now there is this new wave of adult cinema made by female directors where the female view and perspective is taken into account and women and men are shown as consensual beings with sexualities and desires that are being fulfilled.’

‘Sex is depicted without loud faked orgasms on a depressing couch where women, not just men, are satisfied!’

Erika was also keen to emphasise that porn doesn’t have to be a going solo pastime; in fact she believes that watching pornography with a partner can be a very affirming and exciting experience.

‘Adult cinema has the ability to educate and inspire,’ she explained. ‘I think to watch people enjoy their sexuality is a very pleasurable experience for humans in general, and I believe it can really spark passion and erotica in their own lives. It also allows couples to bring up honest discussions about desires, and sexual acts to practice or explore, and that is always a very positive thing.’

Curious? Here are our top seven porn sites for women...

1.Joybear

Founded in 2003 by British film graduate Justin Santos, Joybear is an award-winning production company that specialises in depicting real life sex. They also believe in being 100% sex-positive, meaning that it's all about women being in control. It's also very British, so expect a smack of the 'cor blimey' cheekiness.

2. Ersties

Made for women, by women, Berlin-based all-female production company Ersties adopt a completely natural approach to their filmmaking, using amateur performers in their own personal environments. No scripts, no macho BS, just girls having fun... sometimes using pastry.

3. Lust Cinema

Erika's online VOD site Lust Cinema really does cater for every taste, plus it looks so slick and stylish that it pretty much puts every other standard pornography site to shame. By becoming a member, you can access hundreds of alternative feature films made by both female and male directors, including Erika herself. It really is the tour-de-force of female-friendly erotica. Plus, you won't feel quite so busted if you accidently leave the browser open.

4. A Four Chambered Heart

With a background quoted as being 'analog photography, art school bullshit and digital sex online', A Four Chambered Heart looks to explore the concept of pornography being a 'medium for ideas'. In other words, it's pretty ruddy arty. Paid for by community crowd funding, this online erotica project is a must for all those with an eye for all things beautiful... And sexy.

5. Good Vibrations

Good Vibrations' VOD site is a veritable smörgåsbord of pornographic content, handily labelled into categories we can browse like a take-out menu. What makes them women friendly? Well, not only are Good Vibrations sex-positive, but they also promote feminist porn and women-directed features. Plus, they've been going for 35 years, so they must know their stuff.

6. Hysterical Literature

Created by NYC-based photographer and filmmaker Clayton Cubitt, Hysterical Literature is a video art series exploring the contrast between culture and sexuality. What's it about. Well, we don't want to spoil the surprise, but think Lit 101 with sex toys. Clit 101, if you will...

7. Orgasmic Tips For Girls

Orgasmic Tips For Girls is a blog dedicated to all the frisky ladies of the world, OT4G offers questions, answers, tips, advice, and lots of juicy videos for straight, bi and gay girls everywhere.

We hope that this information has provided some light semi-sexual reading (especially if you're bored at work, damn that firewall *shakes fist*), and let's conclude with another inspired message from Erika:

'There are a lot of taboos out there, for both men and women,' she told us, 'so female-friendly porn, and indie adult cinema in general has the real power to liberate. It tries to offer diversity, so that people can see themselves in those films and open their minds to the huge range of different sexualities out there.'

So what are you waiting for ladies, let's go watch some porn.

