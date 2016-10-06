In The Dark + 10 Podcasts You Need To Listen To Right Now

If you haven't jumped on the podcast bandwagon yet, then listen up people - your lives are about to change. We've found the best podcasts, and you need to listen up.

Yes, we know that many interweb savvy peeps are already well on board with the podcast party, and have subscribed to (and listened to) all of the cult offerings out there, including Welcome To Night Vale, Serial and Scroobius Pip's Distraction Pieces, but (believe it or not) there are still a healthy sized bunch of you that haven't joined the club - and well, it's time you all got involved.

Not only are podcasts super entertaining, sometimes informative, sometimes hilarious — depending on what you've decided to subscribe to — but they also are a great way to while away a crappy commute, without guzzling all your inclusive data. Once downloaded, the podcast will sit happily on your mobile until you decide to listen to it. Zero MB required. Happy days.

So, for those of you looking to get in on a good thing, here are team InStyle's favourite new podcasts to subscribe to right now...

1. You Must Remember This

For lovers of old Hollywood, this informative yet highly entertaining podcast takes an in-depth look at some of the most intriguing celebrity histories from the Golden Age of film and beyond. From the Manson murders to glamorous movie star Lena Horne, each show is given a cinematic feel with the use of scratchy audio footage and schmoozy music. Great for a long morning run.

2. My Dad Wrote A Porno

Doing exactly what it says on the tin, My Dad Wrote A Porno is basically one guy reading aloud from the erotic novel his father penned, with his mates in attendence for added LOL. Honestly, some of the descriptions are just too cringe for words (the use of the word 'member', ack), but its' absolutely perfect to keeping you smiling on that awful Monday morning commute.

3. Desert Island Discs

Sure, this podcast is an oldie but most definitely a goody. The beloved Radio 4 show is one of the most popular podcasts ever, and for good reason. Tom Hanks' recent desert island picks? Amazing.

Read More: 6 Amazing Mindfulness Apps To De-Stress Your Brain...

4. Alice Isn't Dead

The makers of Welcome To Night Vale are the undisputed kings of weird, and this brand new serialised drama from the team is another one to watch out for. Don't worry abut subscribing and having to listen to thirty some odd episodes before getting up to speed, the podcast is only 6 chapters in. Eerie, odd and more than a little unsettling, AID is great way to spend twenty minutes before bed...

5. The Mysterious Secrets Of Uncle Bertie's Botanarium

Flight Of The Concords' Jermaine Clement plays several characters in this fantastical and exquisitely produced period comedy.

6. Criminal

True crime is massive right now. Fact. And if you are mourning the loss of both Serial and Making a Murderer then Criminal is the podcast for you. Exploring cases both recent and from the grisly past, Criminal is a must for poolside lounging.

7. The Sporkful

Calling all food fans! Check out the podcast that sets out to discover (and devour) worldwide cuisine one steak at a time. The fact that it's tagline is 'It's not for foodies, it's for eaters' just endears it to us (and our bellies) even more.

8. Lore

If you are a fan of ghost stories, then Aaron Mahnke's Lore is your new favourite podcast. Each episode deconstructs a common folk tale or myth, with everything from zombies to the common vampire making appearances. Mwahahahaha...

Read More: The 13 Best Crime Documentaries To Watch Or Listen To Tonight

9. Song Exploder

If you are a die-hard music fan, you may often wonder how and why your favourite artists have written a particular song - Song Exploder sets out to answer these pressing questions, with everyone from Weezer to Iggy Pop dissecting their creative process. Interesting stuff!

10. Women of the Hour

Lena Dunham's Woman of the Hour miniseries tells us everything we need to know about friendship, love, work, bodies and more. Her most recent episode The Clinique Difference Initiative, Lena talks to three actors, Gina Rodriguez, Erendira Ibarra and Jessica Nkosi about how they’re making a difference in the world.

11. In The Dark

Another true crime podcast with investigative journalism at it's core, In The Dark concentrates on the disappearance of 11-year-old Jacob Wetterling, who was abducted from his Minnesota hometown 27 years ago. In a weird twist of fate, just three weeks before the podcast's launch, Wetterling's killer Danny Heinrich confessed to police, bringing the investigation to a close. It doesn't take anything away from the brillance of this podcast though. Be warned though, it's a tough listen.

What are you waiting for guys, get downloading...