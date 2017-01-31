The Best New Books To Read In 2017, One For Each Month Of The Year

Every month of 2017 has a title more exciting than the last.

Here's a list of what Erin Woodward from The Girly Book Club is most anticipating for each month of the year.

February: Mischling by Affinity Konar

It’s a historical novel – and so much more. The author, in an effort not to be daunted by the immenseness of the subject (the holocaust), claims to have started writing by considering “voice and language” first and foremost. Which is obvious throughout her novel. The subject matter, although grave, is told in a such a beautiful and spellbinding way. It centres around two twins who Josef Mengele, the "Angel of Death", used as subjects in his medical experiments at Auschwitz.

March: Moranifesto by Caitlin Moran

It’s really just more of the same from everyone's favourite member of the 'liberal metropolitan elite'. But nicely tied together in a pretty little bundle. Moran is as witty, and sharp as ever and at a time when we can all use a little more Moran in our life. Worth the read and re-read to help shed light on important subjects that continue to define our century.

April: You are a badass at making money: Master the mindset of Wealth by Jen Sincero

This bestselling author offers her creative, no-nonsense, hilarious outlook on not only achieving financial success but living the life you most desire.

May: Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman

Honeyman’s debut novel is a roaring success. Join strange and unusual Eleanor Oliphant as she says exactly what she thinks. Readers will fall in love with this quirky, yet loveable character and celebrate as life turns out a little differently than she anticipated.

June: Ginny Moon by Benjamin Ludwig

Another debut author with a masterpiece on his hands. Shortly after being married, Ludwig and his wife fostered and adopted a teenager with autism. You can’t help but wonder how much of this creative genius is based on his own personal experiences, because main character Ginny, is a 14-year-old girl with autism. The story is told from Ginny’s own voice and is compassionate, evocative and heartwarming.

July: The History of Bees by Maja Lunde

If you loved Station Eleven or Never Let Me Go, this is a story for you. Lunde draws us in and doesn't let us go until the last page while we live the lives of three generations of beekeepers from past, present and into the future. All the while presenting a complicated history of relations and tackling some of our current global crisis.

August: Are You Sleeping by Kathleen Barber

Is there anything better than a good psychological thriller? This one won't disappoint you. Author Kathleen Barber has a keen sense for sending you down a dead end in the best way possible. Meet Josie, she spent a decade trying to leave behind a cruel past that gave her nothing but misery, and she's more or less succeeded, now living in New York with her boyfriend. But did she? Turns out her new life is built on eggshells as an investigative journalist launches a podcast to look into her father's murder, which reopens the case and Josie's past.

September: Seven Days of Us by Francesca Hornak

Welcome to Weyfield Hall, an ageing country estate where the entire Birch family will convene over Christmas for the first time in ages. When the wi-fi goes on the blink the family must turn inwards and spend an entire seven days together, during which they try and find some common ground based on something more than shared blood.



October: Jo Malone My Story

The incredible Jo Malone tells her life story from humble beginnings to creating a global brand; from a childhood with very little schooling to the successful British business women we know today. Her path wasn’t always paved with gold, or clear cut, and she faced her own failures as well as major health concerns being diagnosed with breast cancer at the young age of 37. This book will serve as an inspiration to all women.

November: I Promise Not to Tell by Jayne Ann Krentz

This isn’t Krentz's first rodeo – a best-selling author many times over her new book is bound to hit the bestseller lists. Romantic yet suspenseful, she tells the story of troubled artist Hannah Brewster as she creates one last picture before ending her own life. She sends the picture to art gallery owner Emma Troy, a friend she made a promise to a lifetime ago. But nothing is as it seems and the final work of art serves as a warning for its owner. Evocative and chilling you won’t put it down.



December: A Mother’s Story by Rosie Batty

A story unlike any other you’ve read – you’ll find it hard to believe that this harrowing tale is not a work of fiction. Rosie Batty, a domestic violence crusader, is helping other women rise up and ensure that don’t experience a tale similar to her own. A woman with such grace and forgiveness.

Words by Erin Woodward.