These Are The 6 Best Gyms In London...

Nowadays you can’t walk down the street without seeing signs for a new gym popping up on the corner

Expensive and exclusive, or cheap and cheerful, let us navigate you to the best gyms in London.

Best London Gym On A Shoestring

Whether you are a lover or a hater of the other easy franchises, easyGym is definitely a winner. For only £24.99 a month plus a one time joining fee, you might expect this gym to be pretty low rent. In fact, the gym floor space is enormous and there are so many machines that even in the busy Oxford Street location you’re never left waiting for a machine at a morning pre-work workout. The changing rooms are relatively basic, but you’ll struggle to find somewhere with all the equipment you need at this price. Day passes are £9.99 if you’re visiting. easygym.co.uk

Best London Gym For Classes

If you’re looking to get fit but can’t find the motivation then Gym Box might be the gym for you. Try a Rave class with lasers and glow sticks when cardio on a treadmill just doesn’t cut it, or join Contortion to help flexibility and tight muscle area which is far more fun and rewarding than a boring pilates class. Gym Box has an endless number of unique and imaginative classes depending on your goals. The best London gym to keep you motivated when it comes to working out. gymbox.com

Best London Gym Without A Budget

If you have the money to spare, Third Space should be your first port of call. Having recently opened their fourth gym, each club is packed full of the most up-to-date equipment. Try training in an altitude pressure chamber at the Soho branch, or try hot yoga in the dedicated studio at Tower Bridge (that resembles the most alluring spa). With the state of the art sauna and steam rooms, soft towels and high end shower products, you’re going to want to allow yourself a bit of extra time to get ready after your work out. thirdspace.london

Best London Gym for Water Babies

Virgin Active has a host of gyms dotted over the capital, all with a pool or spa facilities, for those who like to have a quick dip after their workout. Try venturing out of the city centre at the weekend for a spot of tennis at some of their larger health clubs. virginactive.co.uk

Best Gym For The Londoner On The Move

If you’re always on the move and don’t want to be tied down to one area, then Fitness First is the gym for you. With over 45 clubs across London, you’ll never be too far away from a quick workout. Try the Team GB Pro Athlete class designed by the Olympic pros. fitnessfirst.co.uk

Best For Personal Training

If you have money to spend and want some real results, a gym dedicated to personal training could be the best option for you. SIX3NINE is based in Covent Garden and the expert trainers make some of the most bespoke programmes you will come across. Not only will they tailor make a programme to help you reach your goals in minimum time, their trainers can immediatly spot any potential issues on your body from past injuries to imbalanced strength. These guys are definitely worh checking out. six3nine.com