Best Foods For Glowing Skin: 12 Healthy Snacks To Brighten Up A Dull Complexion

How to get glowing skin? It's not just about what's in our make-up bags, if that's what you were thinking. We spoke to wellbeing consultant Lucie Lemay about the best foods to eat for a radiant complexion. Afternoon snack, anyone?

The phrase ‘you are what you eat’ has never been more pertinent than it is today. With healthy living more important than ever, we're finally coming around to the fact that achieving a radiant complexion isn't just about the products we put on our skin (and the odd facial) but about diet and lifestyle, too.

One of the best - and most enjoyable! - ways to improve skin? Diet. And from antioxidants to Vitamin A, Omega 9 and more, foods for good skin have never been more abundant than they are right now.

With that in mind, we quizzed nutritional health coach Lucie Powell, a.k.a the 9to5 Foodie, on the best foods for skin, and what we really should (and shouldn't, for that matter) be snacking on every day. Here, she shares the 12 best foods for glowing skin, to plump, clear, illuminate and calm, whatever your skin type...

1. Blueberries

These antioxidant rich little berries can help detoxify the body and protect skin from premature aging.

2. Avocados

Full of Omega 9 fatty acids, part of the foundations of healthy skin, these fruits encourage skin regeneration whilst reducing irritation and redness.

3. Eggs

The yolks in particular contain a high dose of vitamin A, which we need to balance our hormones and in turn can help clear hormonal skin irritations.

4. Water

The simplest solution yet one of the most important. If you're not hydrated, your skin will show it immediately with a dull and tired looking complexion! Aim for 1.5L a day to keep your skin glowing.

5. Cucumber

One of the most hydrating foods there is, cucumber is packed full of water to help keep your skin hydrated and glowing throughout the day.

6. Lemon Juice

Widely renowned for its cleansing benefits, lemons helps flush out toxins from the body and clear your skin. A warm water and a slice of lemon in the morning is the perfect way to hydrate and clear your skin.

7. Oily Fish

Oily fish, and salmon in particular, contains Omega 3 which helps reduce inflammation in the body and calm skin irritations such as acne.

8. Chia Seeds

Chia seeds are full of Omega 6 that helps slow the skin’s ageing process and boost skin regeneration.

9. Coconut Oil

This oil is made up of healthy saturated fats and proteins that will not only encourage skin regeneration, but will help plump the skin resulting in a radiant looking complexion and a more even skin tone.

10. Mango

Packed full of beta-carotene, a powerful antioxidant, mango will reduce the rate of ageing and rejuvenate the skin. The Vitamin C will also encourage the production of collagen in the skin, helping to keep its elasticity.

11. Spinach

The king of the leafy green (after kale, of course!) is made up of a HUGE range of vitamins; in particular folate, which aids DNA repair and can help reduce wrinkles. All green leaf vegetables are amazing for improving skin tone so upping the volume of these in your diet will have a huge impact on your complexion.

12. Almonds

Nuts are full of good fats but almonds are particularly well-known for their wide array of health benefits, one of which is their high levels of Vitamin E which protects skin from cell damage and encourages regeneration.

And finally, are there any foods to actively avoid? Refined sugars, processed foods and too much alcohol!

