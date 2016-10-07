The Very Best First Dance Videos (For Ultimate Wedding Dancespo)

All of the very best first dance videos from Youtube. Get ready to lol...

The first dance for a bride and groom at their wedding is a pretty big deal. Deciding on what your first dance song should be is just the start, and then you have to decide what your actual wedding dance will be.

Do you keep things traditional, or do you take things a little left field? Well, you can always rely on YouTube to provide some ultimate first dance inspo, and there really are some amazing first dance videos out there to watch if you're feeling a little brave. A surprise first wedding dance (Baby Got Back anyone...) is an impressive way to nail those nuptials - all you have to do is bring your moves, your first dance song, and a whole lot of sass.

From wearing the right wedding shoes (changing into a pair of stylish flats or cool white trainers might be advisible if you are making like Simone Biles), to getting the bridesmaids involved, a carefully choreographed and unexpcted first dance routine is guaranteed to bring the house down.

Think you and the hubby could smash a completely alternative first wedding dance? Take a look at some of these funny wedding videos for ultimate inspiration...

THAT Beyoncé routine...

Canadian singer/dancer/legend Melissa Molinaro really pulled out the stops at her wedding reception, busting out a completely flawless Upgrade U by Beyoncé for her new husband. Be warned, this will probably make your own planned first dance routine look a bit rubbish...

The epic all-in routine...

These guys went all out for their surprise first dance, roping in the entire bridal party. From the bride's Thriller zombie clap, to groomsmen getting down to Blurred Lines (rather awkwardly) this 7 minute mash-up is impressive to say the least.

The long intro...

It starts off all romantic. But then...

Nothing says romance like a bit of Pitbull.

The groom's surprise moves...

Oh, he may look a little gawky, but watch the boy style it out.

The ultimate bro commitment

You know that the groomsmen have been locked into this routine, probably kicking and screaming. Our favourite is the guy who just cannot keep up. Bless him.

The 'how many songs can we cram into one first dance routine' number...

The kung-fu bit is probably one of the best things we've seen all week.

The one for ULTIMATE CONCENTRATION...

'Don't f*** this up. Don't f*** this up. Don't f*** this up.'

You can see the groom counting in his head.

The Dirty Dancing one...

...with the lift. She gets there in the end, god love her.

And finally, the classic...

The original, and the best. Take it away guys...