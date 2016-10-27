The Cheese Board Lover's Guide To London

Looking for the best place to get a cheese board in London. Look no further...

Going for a cheese board after work is a real treat, and one that cheese lovers indulge in on a regular basis (take it from someone who knows...)

Gone are the days when a cheese board was simply a dessert menu afterthought. Oh no, in our modern age, going for a cheese board is a real occasion. Whether you are a fan of cheese tasting, pairing cheese with wine or simply sharing a cheese board with friends, we've found some of the very best cheese boards in London to satisfy that all too familiar Camembert craving.

La Fromagerie

W1U 4EW

The café at La Fromagerie Marylebone (affectionately known as No 6) has an ever changing daily kitchen menu, which is based around all the wonderful produce sold in their artisan shop. Four amazing cheese boards are on offer based around cheeses and their origins, but we highly recommend the Cheese Room Board which features cheesy morsels from the shop floor. Plus, the wine pairings are excellent. Visit LaFromagerie.co.uk for more yummy info.

Kaspar's Seafood Bar & Grill at The Savoy

WC2R 0EU

As if we needed any more of an excuse to go to the Savoy, it just so happens that Kaspar's Seafood Bar & Grill inside the iconic hotel offers a rather wonderful cheese board - perfect for a post-work treat with the girls. If the Art Deco bar doesn't wow you off your feet, the cheese selection on offer will. Split into categories (The Cheddars, The Softs, etc), tongue-tingling cheeses with glorious names such as Baron Bigod, Colsten Basset Stilton and Tor are on hand to satisfy the senses. Visit Kaspers.co.uk for all info.

Princess Victoria

W12 9DH

Tucked away in a snug little corner of Shepherd's Bush Market, the Princess Victoria started life in 1829 as a gin palace and tram stop. Fast forward over one hundred years later, and this historical townhouse has lost none of it's charm... plus, it also happens to serve some pretty nice cheese. Their focus is on traditional British fare, so expect some robust homegrown cheese. We're loving the Lincolnshire Poacher and Harrogate Blue combo, and their house-infused gin selection is also more than a little tempting. Visit PrincessVictoria.co.uk for more details.

Blanchette East

E1 6SA

A new addition to London's trendy Brick Lane, and sister restaurant to the much-loved Soho bistro of the same name, Blanchette East is the second outpost by brothers Maxime, Malik and Yannis Alary. Whilst the menu is mainly made up of sharing plates (with distinct Southern French and North African flavours), Blanchette East also happen to have a rather lovely cheese selection including Bleu Des Basque, Tomme De Corse and Fourme D’ambert, oh, and a rather fine aged Compte (which we're pretty excited about). Their charcuterie is worth a look too. Check out BlanchetteBrickLane.co.uk for more information.

Orrery

W1U 5RB

Located on the first floor of a converted stable block, overlooking St Marylebone Church gardens, Orrery serves elegant French cuisine in a truly beautiful setting. Make the most of the waning summer sun and have lunch on their terrace, where you can indulge in a farmhouse cheese selection from their cheese trolley... yes, that's right. A cheese trolley. Does it come more impressive than that? Visit Orrery-Restaurant.co.uk to make a booking.

Trinity Restaurant

SW4 0JG

Adam Byatt’s newly refurbished restaurant in the heart of Clapham's Old Town offers a lovely European Cheese plate as part of their lunch menu (£7 supp), which we'd highly recommend pairing with their house charcuterie to share (Monday-Friday). Served with figs and a delicious selection of crackers, this cheese board is one for a special afternoon spent with the girls. See TrinityRestaurant.co.uk for more details.

Verden

E5 8EE

Tucked away in an unlikely part of East London, Claton's Verden bar and restaurant is one secret we like knowing. Not only do they offer a pretty amazing menu that incorporates everything from brunch to 'feasting' (yes, really) but they also happen to know their cheese. In fact, we're thinking about visiting on a Sunday afternoon when their cheese selection is available all day, and is sold by the cheese. Our ideal board includes the Cornish Blue, the Rollright and the Tomme Aux Fleurs Sauvages. Visit VerdenE5.com for more info.

