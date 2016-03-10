Want A Body Like Gigi? Meet The Workouts With A Cult Celebrity Following...

These exercises have the stars' stamp of approval.

The world’s hottest supermodels, the biggest celebrity names, waiting lists for months: no, this isn’t the opening of a new, exclusive nightclub; this is another kind of club, that of the elite fitness variety. Want in? All you’ve got to do is follow the lead of your ultimate #fitspo.

For killer abs like Suki Waterhouse, bring on Russell Bateman’s Skinny Bitch Collective; for a booty like J.Lo, it’s Tracy Anderson to the rescue; for lean limbs like Karlie Kloss, sign yourself up for Justin Gelband’s modelFIT.

Or for a total overhaul à la Khloe Kardashian, Gunnar Peterson’s your go-to trainer. From the classic Barry’s Bootcampers to new wave Psyclers and Barrecore ballerinas, here are the best celebrity workouts for your body transforming purposes. Let’s get physical.

Circuit training

When you’ve got a host of celebs and bonafide babes *cough* Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Millie Mackintosh *cough* queueing up (well, they don’t exactly queue, but you get the gist) to get in on the circuit training action, clearly it’s something we need to know about.

Russell Bateman’s famed Skinny Bitch Collective is obviously the first place to get informed. But for those of us sans VIP SBC status, Gymbox’s Circuit Training and Equinox Body Conditioning classes are equally brilliant for reaping circuit training’s whole-body sculpting effects.

Interval training

Not to be confused with the aforementioned multi-exercise, multi-apparatus circuit training, interval training focuses on one specific area or type of exercise, and alternating the intensity. It’s little wonder, then, that Revenge Body Extraordinaire, Miss Khloe Kardashian has become the poster girl for interval training's pound-shedding properties.

Fellow advocates of High Intensity Interval Training, or HIIT, include Rihanna and Ellie Goulding, who are partial to the classic fitness cult, Barry’s Bootcamp. (Although we say Core Collective’s classes are a splendid back-up option.)

Spinning

Psycle, BOOM Cycle, SoulCycle, Cycle House: Basically, if it’s got two wheels and it’s stationary, celebs are all about that peddling life. From mega names Victoria Beckham, the Kardashians, Lady Gaga and Jessica Alba, to new gen high-flyers Shay Mitchell, Lea Michele and Bella Thorne, spinning is the latest fitness craze to hit the gym floor.

While in our minds it evokes Romy & Michelle’s High School Reunion flashbacks (note to self: buy cute crop-tops), it’s worth giving this beloved scene your own spin *wink face, cheesy grin*. Our personal favourite? With a different Romy – that of the van den Broeke variety at BOOM Cycle.

Boxing

The sure-fire way to #trainlikeanangel is with boxing. It's common knowledge that veteran Victoria's Secret Angel Adriana Lima is a long-time devotee, but recent additions to the elite VS club – including Gigi Hadid, Martha Hunt, Elsa Hosk and Sara Sampaio – have also shown their love for jabs and hooks via Instagram.

Then when you factor in Naomi Campbell and Anja Rubik's love for kickboxing, it's fairly obvious that boxing in all of its forms is one of the greatest ways to get supermodel-strong.

Dance-based exercise

If your dream body involves a rock-hard booty, killer curves and toned arms, add a little rhythm to your routine like J.Lo and Zoe Saldana. Their famed personal trainers, Tracy Anderson and Ramona Braganza respectively, have afforded these spicy Latinas ogle-worthy physiques using dance-based exercises.

Similarly Jourdan Dunn, Karlie Kloss and Alexa Chung have swapped the gym for the studio, preferring the much-hyped Barrecore and Ballet Beautiful for their fitness training. See? You can have fun while you workout.

Pilates

Ah, Pilates, old friend. This classic method of core strengthening and limb lengthening is a favourite amongst the glitterati, namely Kate Hudson, Zoe Saldana and Bar Rafaeli.

Ever-toned Poppy Delevingne prefers the methods of Efua Baker, but Frame and Ten’s Reformer bed workouts are just as effective when it comes to increasing your flexibility and getting celeb-fit.

Yoga

Though we’re partial to the Namast’ay in Bed routine, Alessandra Ambrosio, Gwyneth Paltrow and Miranda Kerr all swear by yoga’s energising properties. Their morning regimen often includes a Sun Salutation in between almond milk smoothies and getting their little ones ready for the day ahead.

Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel dabbles in anti-gravity yoga, where fellow models Kate Upton, Natasha Poly and Angela Lindvall have apparently borrowed some of Candice’s angel wings to use for this off-ground activity.

