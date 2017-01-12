The World's Most Stylish Boutique Hotels According To Mr And Mrs Smith

From cheap and chic NY hotels to the world's sexiest bedroom. The results of the luxury boutique hotel booking website Mr and Mrs Smith Hotel Awards Are In...

Every year the luxury boutique hotel booking website Mr and Mrs Smith host the Smith Awards where the best boutique hotels in the world are chosen both by a group of tastemakers and the public.

This year categories ranged from hottest hotel soundtrack to pool with a view and coolest creative hub. Tasked with the job of narrowing it down to 11 winners were judges including designers Henry Holland and Charlotte Olympia, TV and radio presenter Lauren Laverne, chef Tom Aikens and mixologist Tony Conigliaro. Plus 25,000 public votes were cast for the Best Smith Hotel.

Photographer Polly Brown, travelled around the world to capture the 12 winners. Having previously worked with fashion designers including Givenchy, Roksanda and Victoria Beckham, the results are way more creative than your standard hotel room snap.

Read on to see the 12 hotels that have us planning our 2017 getaways now...

Best Smith Hotel

Winner: Halcyon House, Cabarita Beach, Australia

‘As the only category voted for by the public (over 25,000 people this year), Best Smith Hotel is a serious accolade. Halcyon House burst on to the scene as a new opening last year, and has since become one of the most impressive boltholes on our books. With it's good looks and down to earth charm, it’s a well deserved winner.’ - James Lohan, founder, Mr & Mrs Smith

Best-Dressed Hotel

Winner: Palazzo Margherita, Basilicata, Italy

'A beautifully-designed, updated Palazzo which still retains it’s character and soul.' – Charlotte Olympia Dellal, designer

World’s Sexiest Bedroom

Winner: Keemala, Phuket, Thailand

‘Nestled up in the rainforest canopy with a private pool, al fresco bath and four poster bed… heaven.’ – Olivia von Halle, designer

Best Date-Night Bar

Winner: London Edition, London, UK

‘Each Edition property hits the nail on the head when it comes to killer food and drink combos, and since I'm a sucker for classic cocktails and bygone-era bar culture, this one's a top contender in my book.’ – Cyndi Ramirez-Fulton, founder of Taste The Style + Celine Bossart, Creator of The Staycationers

Best Gourmet Getaway

Winner: The Old Clare, Sydney, Australia

‘My readers rave about this hotel… AND I’m biased… my pal Jason has a restaurant here!’ – Ben Pundole, A Hotel Life

Most Spoiling Spa

Winner: Amanemu, Mie, Japan

‘Amanemu has incorporated the Japanese bathing tradition of onsen, making it a very authentic and overly Zen spa experience; the watsu pool is definitely a highlight.’ – Vivienne Tang, founder of Destination Deluxe

Hottest Hotel Soundtrack

Winner: Fazenda Nova, Algarve, Portugal

‘A laid-back soundtrack that is as chic, timeless and classy as the hotel itself.’– Lauren Laverne, DJ and broadcaster

Pool with a View

Winner: Grand Hotel Tremezzo, Lake Como, Italy

‘Water, water and more water – plus pasta – is basically my idea of heaven.’ – Paula Goldstein, founder Voyage D’etudes

Above & Beyond

Winner: Awasi, Patagonia, Chile

‘Secluded cabins amidst Patagonian triple peaks, eco-awareness, and they've bothered to make their villas and bathrooms wheelchair accessible; location, privacy and inclusivity wins hands down.’– Anita Kapoor, TV presenter

Best Family Hotel

Winner: Treehotel, Sweden

‘I love the freedom that each room gives, the uniqueness in design, how well the hotel integrates into the natural surroundings

and the amazing amount of activities available when you stay.’ – Tom Aikens, chef

Coolest Creative Hub

Winner: Fogo Island Inn, Newfoundland, Canada

‘The inspiring Todd Saunders design perched on the cliff edge is so spectacular... this has to be a front-runner.’ – Henry Holland, designer

Local Hotel Hero

Winner: 11 Howard, New York, US

‘This hotel engages with and gives back to its community in multiple ways, but my favourite element is the Jeff Koons-mentored mural created by local students, because supporting the arts is what I’m most passionate about. And this particular effort is very much in tune with the aesthetic-minded nature of this stylish, boutique hotel.’ – Rosa Park, editor Cereal



