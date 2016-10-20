From Funky Flats To Chic Warehouses: 9 Of The Best Airbnbs To Rent In London

Booking accommodation in London can be a costly business. Whether you're looking for a chic base post-shopping trip, or somewhere spacious for your BFF's hen do, Airbnb have some great options for hooking yourself up London-style. From trendy Shoreditch lodgings, to slap bang-central digs, here are some of the very best Airbnbs to book in London right now.

Gorgeous House for Summer In London

Islington

£300 per night/sleeps 7

What they say: 'A beautiful, spacious and stylish family home in a safe and leafy neighourhood on a pretty and quiet Victorian tree-lined street. Very close to transport and amenities. Walking distance to Hampstead Heath and only 15 minutes from central London.'

Perfect for: An annual uni girls get together.

Huge Apartment in Trendy Shoreditch

Shoreditch

£100 per night/sleeps 2

What they say: 'Huge one bedroom apartment to rent in trendy Shoreditch in the heart of east London. It is basically opposite the entrance of Columbia Road (off Hackney Road).'

Perfect for: An impromptu date weekend.

Artist's Whole Apt: Panoramic Views

Hoxton

£130 per night/sleeps 6

What they say: 'The best panoramic views in London overlooking the city from each room. Decorated with original art pieces, handmade and designer furnishings in a neighbourhood buzzing with clubs, restaurants, galleries of international standard, a canal and parks!'

Perfect for: A destination dinner party rental (think of the views...)

Brick Lane Warehouse Conversion

Brick Lane

£351 per night/sleeps 6

What they say: 'Spacious luxury 3 bedroom and 3 bathroom duplex/maisonette apartment in the centre of arguably London's trendiest and liveliest location- Brick Lane / Shoreditch. The famous Sunday markets are right on the doorstep!'

Perfect for: A chic family retreat.

Stunning Family Home in Camberwell

Camberwell

£325 per night/sleeps 7

What they say: 'Lovingly restored 4 bedroom family home to rent between Peckham and Camberwell. This would suit families with kids as we have everything req including cot, travel cot, highchair, kids table and chairs, toys, potty, plastic plates and small cutlery.'

Perfect for: A weekend of London fun with the little ones.

Luxury apartment by Portobello Market

Notting Hill

£249 per night/sleeps 2

What they say: 'This is a newly refurbished apartment, with a generous master bedroom and separate study. The apartment has Sky TV, a beautiful marble bathroom, built-in audio (with Sonos), moments from Portobello Market and with views over the Square opposite.'

Perfect for: A romantic few days of gallery visits.

Comfy and Quiet Flat in Central London

Marylebone

£81 per night/sleeps 2

What they say: 'Our clean, spacious two-bedroom flat is in the heart of central London. Quiet building just east of Marylebone High St, comfortably fits two and is just a 5 minute walk from Oxford St and Regent's Park. Explore central London or do business in Mayfair/Soho.'

Perfect for: That girlie pre-Christmas shopping trip.

Boho House by Brixton Market

Brixton

£110 per night/sleeps 7

What they say: 'Our comfortable home is in a vibrant, friendly London neighbourhood between quiet, leafy Herne Hill and trendy, multicultural Brixton. Minutes from HH train station and Brixton tube, 10 minutes to central London. Great for adults & families.'

Perfect for: A fab hen party pad.

Stylish London Victorian House

Shepherd's Bush

£249 per night/sleeps 8

What they say: 'Unique 4 beds pad, centrally located on a quiet street, has loads of quirky design elements (wooden floors, copper bath, garden, open fire, antique tiles etc) to ensure a truly memorable stay. Well serviced by tube/bus & 10 mins drive to M4!'

Perfect for: A mates catch-up holiday.

These are just a few of our London faves, but be sure to check out Airbnb for more options...