From Riads To Chalets: 10 Of The Best Airbnbs For Couples

Whether you are dating someone new or a happily settled relationship type, booking a romantic weekend away somewhere fab is often just the tonic to spice things up a little. Sure, there’s always the traditional country hotel retreat (fine, but slightly yawnsville), but for a break that errs on the right side of unusual, look no further than Airbnb for some seriously unforgettable properties.

So, if you are in the market for a slice of something special, here are 10 of the very best Airbnbs for couple to book right now…

1. Carmel Oceanview Charmer

Carmel, CA, United States

£332 per night.

What they say: ‘Nestled in the oak studded hills overlooking the bay and the Santa Cruz Mountains, this newly designed getaway offers fabulous views, security, amenities, and easy access to Carmel, Big Sur and the Monterey Peninsula.’

Perfect for: Couples who love the great outdoors.

2. Hobbit House on Chuckanut Bay

Bellingham, WA, United States

£84 per night.

What they say: ‘A little cottage in Chuckanut Village, nestled creek side with a wide view of the bay. A huge garden to explore and graze from, cozy greenhouse, chicken tree house for the hens, kayaks to paddle into the bay, private hot tub, large fire pit, and BBQ

Perfect for: Lord of the Rings fans that love getting cosy.

3. Riad Petit Palais de Marrakech

Marrakesh, Marrakesh-Tensift-El Haouz, Morocco

£93 per night.

What they say: ‘Riad Petit Palais de Marrakesh is a small private rental home in the Medina of Marrakesh. It is located in a calm area only a five-minute walk away from the famous Jemaa El Fna Square. It has two bedrooms that sleep four persons. It has been renovated in 2012 with traditional construction methods.’

Perfect for: Couples wanting to explore their boho side.

4. Beautiful Self-Catering Cottage

Eyrarbakki, South, Iceland

£139 per night.

What they say: ‘Beautiful and well equipped self catering cottage by the Atlantic ocean. The location is central with regards to some of the major tourist attractions in South Iceland; Þingvellir, Gullfoss, Geysir and Eyjafjallajökull. Free WI-FI.’

Perfect for: Taking your bae, and disappearing off the grid.

5. Henrietta St, Whitby (near beach)

Whitby, United Kingdom

£85 per night.

What they say: ‘Pretty Cottage on Henrietta Street, in a historic location in the heart of Whitby. The cottage is packed with character and is located in the popular east side position. Seconds from beach and abbey (the Church is visible from the back yard). Just a few seconds walk to the famous 199 steps.’

Perfect for: A last-minute staycation escape to the seaside.

6. Villa Tranquila, Sanur, Bali

Jalan Blanjong , Bali, Indonesia

£33 per night.

What they say: ‘A private room (huge double bed) with ensuite bathroom. The room overlooks the swimming pool, which is for guest use only. A private entrance and parking slot next to a small road gives easy access to the beach, yoga studio and restaurants- only a 5 min walk. The villa has a rustic feel with beautiful garden and the bathroom also has an open garden, which gives it a natural feel while the room itself is very spacious. Laundry service is available but no cooking facilities. Ideal for single travellers or a couple exploring (URL HIDDEN) and advice on surfing, SUPing, kiteboarding, restaurants and tours.’

Perfect for: Couples off on a backpacking adventure.

7. Writer's Paradise

Windsor Castle, Portland Parish, Jamaica

£50 per night.

What they say: ‘This property is in the parish of Portland.This is a very private and secure property in a cool and comfortable area where you would want to come for peace and relaxation. The place is fitted for comfort that I am sure you will enjoy.’

What we say: For creative types that need some much-needed time out.

8. Swishy Cosy Paris Pad

Paris, Ile-de-France, France

£74 per night.

What they say: ‘Very conveniently situated close to all commodities, our newly renovated apartment is set in the heart of the trendy Oberkampf district, with all the hip cafés and fashionable restaurants at your doorstep. Close by are also the pleasant Marais and lively Bastille districts, as well as the famous Canal St Martin where the Parisians gather to enjoy the waterside on Sunday afternoons...’

Perfect for: Couples that fancy a traditional Parisian love-in.

10. Kealakekua Bay Bali Cottage

Captain Cook, HI, United States

£120 per night.

What they say: ‘This hidden jewel at Kealakekua Bay is the perfect honeymoon cottage. Great for all adventurous couples! Right next to Manini Beach, withing walking distance. Great snorkeling in the bay! We have a full kitchen, with gas range/oven, pots, pans, coffee grinder, coffee maker, rice cooker, blender, undercounter refrig with icemaker. Fall asleep listening to the nearby waves crash, and awaken to the sound of birds. Surrounded by tropical landscape and pond. Magical!’

Perfect for: A his n’ hers surfy dream.

Check out Airbnb's site for all other properties.