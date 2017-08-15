12 Of The Very Best Afternoon Teas In London & Beyond 

Come on ladies, who doesn't like being taken out for an afternoon tea? Not only does the best afternoon tea give us the perfect excuse to don a ditsy tea dress and whisk mum off for some fancy mini sanwiches, fizz and LOTS of luxurious cakes, but more often than not, a traditional afternoon tea is held in a beautiful, and totally Instagrammable location.

In fact, any excuse for an elegant afternoon tea is good for us. So, because we're awfully nice, we've found some of the very best places to have afternoon tea in London, and beyond. From punk style to country grandeur, we've got a tea to suit every style and taste...

1. For the fashionistas

The Savoy's afternoon tea is pretty legendary, and if you like to fuse style with your mini sandwiches then their Suzie Turner Salon High-Tea is probably one of the best afternoon teas in London right now. Known for it's high fashion collaborations, The Savoy has paired up with luxury and British couturier Suzie Turner to create a bespoke high-tea to be enjoyed in the hotel's Thames Foyer (complete with glass atrium), whilst models walk in between guests showcasing some of Sophie's couture gowns. Prices start from £58.

2. For the would-be florists

If you are looking for something iconic yet undeniably gorgeous, you must try Quaglino's - London's beloved afternoon tea establishment. And at the moment, budding ladies who lunch can enjoy Quaglino's new spring The Mayfair Garden Afternoon Tea — part of the D&D Group City Campaign — for fans of bright florals and tempting treats. Guests can enjoy garden-inspired sweets such as carrot cake pots (too cute), and wash everything down with a glass of Moët & Chandon Rosé. Divine. From £39.50.

3. For the alt girl

For the lady (or rock mum) that fancies something a little more flamboyant, the W Hotel in Leicester Square are offering a rather interesting take on the classic afternoon tea. The Anarch-Tea features vinyl records tea stands and goodies influenced by iconic punk songs and bands. Our fave? The Sex Pistols Battenburg cake. From £35.

4. For the cheese hounds

Come on, an afternoon tea comprised of cheese? What's not to like here? The Macdonald New Blossoms Hotel in Chester has launched an extra special Cheshire cheese-themed afternoon tea celebrating the area's local artisan cheeses - perfect for those of you that fancy a bit of savoury rather than sweet. Cheesy delights include freshly baked Black Bob Extra Mature Cheese Scones and Hartington Stilton Panna Cotta. SO dreamy. Prices start from £19.95.

Read More: How To Eat Your Way Around The UK Like A Beachside Hipster

5. For the purists

A classic afternoon tea in beautiful surroundings can't be beaten, and it's no wonder that the one offered by The Balmoral Hotel in Edinburgh is a real crowd-pleaser. Offering a traditional selection of sandwiches, scones and pastries, the Balmoral Afternoon Tea is one for true fans. Prices start at £35.

6. For seafood lovers

If little cakes aren't really your thing but you love the whole afternoon tea vibe, why not treat yourself to the Seafood Afternoon Tea at The Grand Brighton Hotel. Not only will you be getting your seaside on, but you'll be feasting on all manner of fishy delicacies including fresh crab, treacle-cured salmon and Poole Bay oysters. Prices from £22.95.

7. For the budding flapper girl

Fans of roaring '20s decadence will adore this 'Low Tea', coming exclusively to one of Mayfair's favourite hideaways The Luggage Room in time for the summer season. For the first time in history, this speakeasy-inspired bar will be open during daylight hours, serving a traditional afternoon tea for those with a flapper sensibility. Highlights include Devonshire wild boar sausage rolls and Rum Syllabub. Rather. Prices start from £48.

8. For the chaps

Because an afternoon tea doesn't necessarily mean ladies only, the Oakley Court Hotel is offering a super Gentlemen's Afternoon Tea to satisfy the dapper chap in your life. Located beside the River Thames, the lunch offers smashed avocado on toast with soft boiled eggs, sausage rolls and a local bottle of Windsor beer. Prices start from £32.50.

9. For picnic fans

To celebrate Afternoon Tea week, five-star DUKES LONDON has introduced a delicious Afternoon Tea in the Park, allowing guests to enjoy their Traditional, or Champagne Afternoon Tea in the trés British surroundings of London's iconic Green Park. Gourmet treats include poached chicken with summer truffle mayonnaise, buttermilk pannacotta with raspberry and tarragon, and of course a selection of scones and tea. Oh, and there's a private butler on hand to serve you. Yes, really. Starting from £29.50, check DukesHotel.com for more information.

10. For when you want something super traditional...

You can't beat Claridge's. From the fine bone striped china to the crumbly scones, they've been serving afternoon tea her for over 150 years and with an in-house tea connoisseur, you're guaranteed to find a cuppa to please. Plus the people watching is pretty epic too.

From £60.

11. For budding artists...

Head to the Rosewood's Mirror Room for an afternoon tea inspired by the world's most renowned artists. Think a Yayoi Kusama passion fruit mousse, a Mark Rothko coconut sponge and even a Banksy chocolate cube. Natch, it's all very Instagrammable.

From £50.

12. For when you're on a shoe buying ban...

Get your fix with a shoe in sugar form instead. The Prêt-à-Portea at The Berkeley hotel changes each month to reflect the new season trends. From a Balenciaga stiletto to a Miu Miu bikini it's akin to retail therapy but a lot less pricey.

From £45.