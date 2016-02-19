WATCH: Bella Thorne Shows You How To Get Those Flat Abs

Bella Thorne’s workout regime is clearly getting results – here's how to get THAT body, from the actress herself

Bella Thorne is serious about her latest fitness kick – whether she’s getting a sweat on with her sister Dani Thorne, taking a power-dip before lunch or staying hydrated with electrolyte enhanced spa water (it looks tastier than it sounds), it’s clear how Bella maintains those enviable abs. And lucky for us, she’s sharing the whole thing on Instagram…

"I'm pretty sure I was wringing out my hair ...because I WAS THAT SWEATY"

"Today was the day I finally noticed results !!! And what's even better is: I FEEL good & healthy. I now feel like I can do more in my day and helps me fall asleep easier at night! #yoga #yes#workouts #sweaty"

“I didn't work out for such a long time that now I have to re gain my core strength! This does core and abs ..mostly obliques .. For breakfast, I'm about to eat pure Greek yogurt & two hard boiled eggs!”

“Feeling like I live at the gym now”

“Today I did 4 sets of 15 reps of the "viper wood chop". I mixed this new exercise in with my circuit training. I am looking to build lean muscle with aerobic conditioning. My workout consists of an hour and I always make time for proper stretching before and after my workout. My focus this morning was to strengthen my core, tighten my waist and light shoulders”

“I love making electrolyte enhanced spa water with fresh, organic watermelon, orange and lemon for my work out tomorrow #mommarecipe”

“Today, I focused on glutes and abs. If you want to tone, do more reps and if you want to build more muscle, try heavier weights and less reps. Now TIME TO EAT! The best time to eat after your work out is 45 mins to 1 hour after you complete your routine”

“Good morning sweat with my sister at @flywheelsports #FlyWheel @dani_thorne”

“Today we were targeting abs, Glutes, core strength, and Calves.. With a nice protein shake to finish the work out off right :)”

“Gym day with my sister @dani_thorne today we targeted waist, stomach, core, obliques, and arms :) this is a clip of one of our work outs. super easy to do at home also!”

“Even the calendar reads W T F after Tuesday #Wrecked #SoulCycle #NewYearsResolution #TooMuchHolidayFood #NotEnoughExercise #GettingStrongAgain”

https://www.instagram.com/p/89HIJSnTWz/ A little swim before lunch 💙👋🏻 A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Oct 17, 2015 at 3:06pm PDT

"A little swim before lunch"

Now that's dedication... If you're looking for more A-list workout inspiration, check out these celebrity fitness routines. Plus, could you follow Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's workout routine?