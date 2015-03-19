Battle Ropes: How To Use Them

They may look like they belong in a shipping yard or around a boxing ring but battle ropes for 2015 are akin to flared jeans, you've got to own a pair. Working each arm independently, they are perfect for sculpting muscle and offer a killer high-intensity cardio workout. Used correctly they can burn up to 1,000 calories an hour. Here Richard Tidmarsh from Reach Fitness demonstrates how to do the perfect double wave, circle plus slam. Give it a go next time you're in the gym or you can buy your own from £30 to use at home to get biceps like Suki Waterhouse in no time.

Watch How To Master The Perfect Kettlebells Technique