They may look like they belong in a shipping yard or around a boxing ring but battle ropes for 2015 are akin to flared jeans, you've got to own a pair. Working each arm independently, they are perfect for sculpting muscle and offer a killer high-intensity cardio workout. Used correctly they can burn up to 1,000 calories an hour. Here Richard Tidmarsh from Reach Fitness demonstrates how to do the perfect double wave, circle plus slam. Give it a go next time you're in the gym or you can buy your own from £30 to use at home to get biceps like Suki Waterhouse in no time.
Battle Ropes: How To Use Them
19 Mar 2015
In the second video as part of his weekly fitness series, Richard Tidmarsh talks us through how to use battle ropes for a high-intensity, low-impact workout...
