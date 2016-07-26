8 Of The Best Audiobooks, As Read By Celebs

Audiobooks are having a bit of a moment right now. More specifically, audiobooks read by celebrities.

With podcasts experiencing a massive revival, it wasn’t long before audiobooks would follow suit - and (luckily for us), a staggering amount of celebrities have lent their voices to some of the most famous audiobooks for us to enjoy at our leisure.

Gone are the days when audiobooks were associated with long, dreary car journeys with the rents (your dad listening to Bravo Two Zero by Andy McNab, yawn) or a boring hospital stay after having your tonsils out, audiobooks — like podcasts — are offically cool.

Ever fancied the thought of Tom Hiddleston reading you a bedtime story? Or Meryl Streep chronicling your poolside read? From Homer to Harry Potter, lots of iconic books have been given the A-list treatment, with the likes of Benedict Cumberbatch, Anne Hathaway and Stephen Fry all having narrated an audiobook, or three.

So, go on, get the headphones in, pour a nice glass of vino and get ready to lose yourself…

1. Anne Hathaway - The Princess Diaries: Volume 1

An absolute guilty pleasure (and why the Dickens not), Anne Hathaway's narration of The Princess Diaries is the ultimate piece of audio escapism. Meg Cabot's romantic caper featuring Princess Amelia Mignonette Girmaldi Thermopolis Ranaldo (played by Anne in the film) is the stuff of teenage legend. Enjoy.

2. Benedict Cumberbatch - Death In A White Tie

Benedict Cumberbatch could probably read us the phone book, and we'd be entertained, right? Dame Ngaio Marsh was a legendary writer of detective novels — including 1938's Death in a White Tie — so imagine how perfectly The Batch's dulcet tones lend themselves to a vintage crime caper, featuring the murder of a posh British lord. Brilliant.

3. Meryl Streep - Heartburn

If there's one woman that could narrate a story about adultery and/or heartbreak, it's Meryl Streep. Come on, Meryl just knows where it's at. Nora Ephron's 2012 novel about the break down of a perfect marriage is funny, yet poignant. Perfect fodder for Meryl to get her timbre around. Take this audiobook on your holidays - you won't be disappointed.

4. Stephen Fry - Harry Potter

Proof that the oldies are most definitely the goodies, Stephen Fry's legendary narration of the entire Harry Potter series is something to be savoured over a long winter... preferably with a cheese board and a nice glass of red. Fry's vocal technique in taking on different characters is nothing short of genius, and he really helps bring J.K Rowling's world to life. Invest in these audiobooks, like, right now.

5. Rosamund Pike - Pride and Prejudice

We think you'll agree that Gone Girl actress (and Academy Award nominee) Rosamund Pike has a fantanstically original voice, and in this new recording of what has to be one of the world's most beloved classics, Rosamund really ups her game. Echoing her performance in the 2005 feature film adapatation, the actress really brings Jane Austen's wit and tone to the tale. A Mr Darcy fan? Don't miss this.

6. Tom Hiddleston - Octopussy And The Living Daylights (and Other Stories)

*sigh*

What a shame Tom is out of the Bond running. If you aren't quite over the news that Tom Hiddleston won't be playing James Bond (damn you Hiddleswift), then don't despair - Tom has recorded an audiobook of Ian Fleming's Octopussy And The Living Daylights. It's not QUITE James Bond The Movie but, hey, it'll do.

7. Christina Ricci - Gossip Girl

Uh, everyone's '90s crush Christina Ricci narrating the audiobook of Cecily von Ziegesar's Gossip Girl?! There's nothing not to like here. Enhance the experience by buying ALL the treats and binge-listen with your BFF.

8. Jake Gyllenhaal - The Great Gatsby

F Scott Fitzgerald's legendary novel about the electric Jay Gatsby and his doomed romanticism gets a modern, and totally swoonsworthy, spin... as in, it's read by Jake Gyllenhaal. Utter perfection.

