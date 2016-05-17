Are You A Young Mum? It’s Time To Know Your Rights #PowertotheBump

Are you afraid of asking your boss about your maternity rights? You’re not the only one. According to reports, women under 25 are six times more likely to be dismissed from their jobs after telling their boss they’re pregnant.

Research from the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) revealed that 6% of the under-25s they researched claimed they were dismissed after revealing their pregnancy – that’s compared with the national average of just 1%.

If that wasn’t bad enough, it also discovered that 15% of younger mums felt pressured to hand in their notice after becoming pregnant, compared to a 7% average.

So, what’s going on? Well, according to the report, younger women are less likely to be aware of their rights. A lack of confidence was also stated – as was the fact that a lot of younger women are typically in low-paid, less stable jobs.

The EHRC is keen to do something about this and are launching a campaign - #PowertotheBump – to make sure these young mums stand up for themselves in the workplace.

Caroline Waters, deputy chair of the EHRC, said to Sky News: "We cannot continue to allow these young women to be unfairly held back in the starting blocks of their working lives when they could have the potential to achieve greatness."

Amen to that. Perhaps if we all get tweeting #PowertotheBump we might break down some barriers – and get more of us talking. LOUDLY. It’s not fair – and it’s not right! Let’s fight it.

For more information on how to have a healthy and happy pregnancy, head to the EHRC’s Power to the Bump website here.