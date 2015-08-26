Anja Rubik's Fitness Rules (Including How To Steal Those Runway Ready Pins)

The super and runway queen lets us in on the secrets behind that killer bod and how to nail her perfect pins…

Ultra gorgeous with legs up to there, we caught up with runway legend and all round total babe Anja Rubik on her tips and tricks to maintaining her career-making bod…

You look insanely amazing all the time, does your diet play a big part?

‘I make a lot of shakes at home. My kale shake is insane! It’s kale, coconut water, coconut milk, raw almonds and a date. It’s really high in iron but tastes like caramel. Because I’m vegetarian, I’ll add spirulina for extra protein. I don’t believe in fad diets though – that’s a big no-no for me.’

What about working out?

‘Right now I’m really into boxing, which I do with my trainer, Mike. When I met him, I explained that I wanted to change my body and he said the best way is to work with weights. I started to see results quickly, but you shouldn’t start doing weights without a trainer because you can hurt yourself really easily. I use 6kg weights and do between 8 and 12 reps in sets of three. I also do a kind of dance routine with a lot of Vinyasa yoga – it’s called Body by Simone. It’s a very fast-rhythm yoga. The only thing I don’t do much of is cardio. I have such a hectic life, I feel like I’m kind of running everywhere anyway!The weirdest exercise i’ve ever done is Bikram yoga. The idea of sitting in a heated room with lots of people and sweat flying all over the place is so strange to me!’

Surely you look good when you workout as well, what do you like to wear?

‘I do like my shoes to pop when I work out, like a bright orange Nike trainer. But I don’t look very glamorous when I train. I don’t wear crazy colours, just black and grey.’

How do you stay motivated?

‘I’ve got a playlist on my phone – it’s called ‘Run’ and has Beyoncé and Kanye West on it, but also Rammstein, which is heavy metal, and Ludovico Einaudi, which is classical.’

Any post-workout pick me ups?

‘I love wearing a spritz of perfume after leaving a class. I’ve just created my own, called Original by Anja Rubik. I like scents to be fresh but sexy. It’s full of lilies, green tea, amber, pink peppercorns and thyme.After a long workout, I love to hit the sauna for ten minutes because it really relaxes your muscles. Then I take a cold shower – cold water is great for cellulite. If I know I’m going to go into the steam room, I’ll put a little bit of argan oil in my ponytail and coconut oil on my skin. I buy the stuff you use for cooking because it’s the most natural and feels amazing.’

Who do you look to for body inspo?

'I think Elle Macpherson looks amazing and Christy Turlington has beautiful skin. I like a healthy sporty look rather than a six pack. I think it’s more feminine to have a little bit of something there.’