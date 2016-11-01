Amazon Prime Video: The Best TV Shows To Stream This Season

From political dramas to Victorian crime thrillers, Amazon Prime are seriously upping their game when it comes to original TV shows. Here’s what to watch, and when…

Now

Goliath, out now

Billy Bob Thornton plays a disgraced lawyer in this brand new Amazon Original series, seeking redemption in a courtroom that favours the rich and the powerful. David or Goliath, who will win the battle? You’ll have to watch to find out.

Ripper Street, out now

The fifth and final series of the Victorian crime drama is now available on Amazon Prime, picking up where the story’s heroes become fugitives, forced to operate outside the law to protect a dark secret. Gripping.

Good Girls Revolt, out now

If Crisis In Six Scenes has you dreaming of the ‘60s, binge Good Girls Revolt now. The cultural revolution sweeping through 1969 hits the newsroom, where a group of young female researchers fight to be treated fairly. There are tears, laughter and a lot of solidarity.

November

Red Oaks, 11th November

Love the ‘80s? Binge on the first season of Red Oaks before it returns this month, following David, a young student who works as a tennic coach at the exclusive Red Oaks Country Club over his summer vacation – in the 1980s.

December

Vikings, 1st December

Violent. Dark. Gripping. The second half of the fourth season returns to Amazon Prime, with more Norse battles, deathly illnesses and marital strife for the Vikings. One for Game Of Thrones fans.

Mozart In The Jungle, 9th December

It might not have the hip-hop beats of Netflix’s The Get Down, but Amazon’s classical music drama has more sex, drugs and drama behind the curtains, especially in this third series. Watch it, now.

The Man In The High Castle, 16th December

If an Emmy nomination isn’t enough of a reason to come back for the second season of this dystopian drama, set in a world where peace between Japan and Germany hang in the balance. The search continues for the eponymous man in his high castle.

