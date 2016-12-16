Gizzi Erskine Has Three Brilliant (But Super Easy) Alternative Mincemeat Ideas

Idea One

Take a tub of good quality vanilla ice cream and leave to soften. Transfer the ice cream into the bowl and fold 6 tablespoons of mincemeat through so it is evenly distributed. Transfer it back into the ice cream tub, and refreeze!

Idea Two

Roll out your shortcrust pastry on a floured surface until its about the thickness of a £1 coin and cut into 8 rounds using a pastry cutter, around 12cm across. Take a heaped tablespoon of mincemeat and dollop in the centre. Brush the all around the edges of the pastry with water, and then gather the pastry up and squeeze together. Flip it over so the smooth side is facing up and flatten with a rolling pin the mincemeat just starts to show through. Brush all over with lots of egg white, and then sprinkle with demerera sugar. Cook in a preheated oven at 220C for 15-20 minutes, until lovely and golden brown. Serve with a good wedge of Lancashire cheese.

Idea Three

A delicious and slightly naughty brunch idea is to make mincemeat and ricotta eggy bread. Mix up your ricotta with the zest of half and lemon and half an orange. Take two slices of good white bread, (if its slightly stale all the better), and spread a healthy amount of ricotta on one side. On the second slice spread a tablespoon of mincemeat and put the two slices together. Whisk two eggs in a bowl with two tablespoons of milk and a tiny pinch of salt. Dredge the sandwich in the egg mixture on both sides so they are well soaked. Melt a knob of butter in a frying pan and fry the sandwich for 2 or 3 minutes. Before flipping over, sprinkle with caster sugar and cook for another two minutes to get a nice glazed finish. Transfer to a plate and serve immediately!

