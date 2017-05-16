Here's How To Do Ibiza And Chill Out

Okay, so we know that Ibiza is traditionally THE place to go and royally cut loose, but believe it or not there's actually a lot more to do in Ibiza than just getting tanked and clubbing like a mad thing.

Yes, Ibiza has long been famed for it's alternative culture which includes a plethora of non-hedonistic pursuits such as lifestyle retreats, luxury restaurants and yoga boot camps - a far cry from the laddish '90s culture that has slightly tarnished this beautiful Balearic's rep for so long. So, if you are planning a trip to Ibiza this summer (and yes, we appreciate that clubbing IS an option, when in Rome right?), why not try one of these rather lovely options once party time has ended?

1. The Body Camp

Why not whip that partied-out bod into shape at Ibiza's exclusive retreat The Body Camp and experience a full mind, body and soul transformation! Nestled within a grove of olive and citrus trees, the gorgeous villa offers a range of both physical and mindful activities including cookery classes, yoga and circuit training. Designed to give even the hardiest clubber a complete zen overhaul, this resort is the perfect way to wind down.

Health and Fitness Travel (0203 397 8891 healthandfitnesstravel.com) offers 7 nights at The Body Camp from £1,890pp or £3,030 for single occupancy. Price includes full board, a wellness programme, return flights and transfers.

2. Movie nights

After a heavy couple of days, how nice would it be to just chill out on the beach and watch a movie? Well, rural beach club Amante is the place to be. Winner of Best Beach Restaurant in Ibiza for an amazing three consecutive years, and numbering the likes of Lionel Messi, Naomi Campbell and Kylie among its devotees, this tranquil retreat will opens its doors during the daytime for the summer season.

Amante also offers guests early morning Hatha yoga classes and the services of an on-site masseuse. Also back by popular demand will be its open-air cinema programme. With floodlit rocks as the backdrop and the gentle, hypnotic sound of the sea part of the soundtrack, can there be a better way to watch a movie? Check www.amanteibiza.com for more details...

3. Eat something beautiful

Looking after your tum post-Pascha is a must, so rather than hitting the strip for a portion of chips why not treat yourself to something a bit more beautiful (and healthy)? The Gran Hotel in Ibiza have launched their new restaurant, La Gaia, just in time for the summer season providing a culinary offering that is truly unique to the island. Using the novel concept of Japeruvian cuisine, a fusion of the finest Japanese and Peruvian gastronomy embellished with signature touches, La Gaia is sure to be one of the hottest places to be seen at this year. Visit www.ibizagranhotel.com for more details.

4. Take a boat

If you fancy exploring the island in a completely different way, why not book yourself a boat trip - and no, we don't mean the lads lads lads all-you-can-drink lager kind of Ibiza boat trip (think The Inbetweeners, vile). Travel company Topdeck have curated an exclusive boat trip exursion that'll take you around Ibiza over 7 days, giving you the chance to chill sailor style whilst at the same time sampling some of the very best cullinary and lifestyle pursuits the island has to offer.

5. Retail therapy

Las Dalias Hippy Market is a bona fide Ibiza tradition, and taking a wander around it's many stalls is a great way to spend a sunny afternoon. Starting in 1985, Las Dalias has become so popular that they've now started hosting a night market - perfect if you are still nursing a nasty hangover. Visit http://www.lasdalias.es/#home for more information.