7 Of The Best Airbnbs To Book For Your Hen Party

Keep your hen party classy with one of these gorgeous Airbnb rentals...

Come on ladies, your hen party is a massive deal right? And coming up with hen party ideas to suit both the bride and the bridesmaids can sometimes cause a conflict of interests, especially if the entire hens fancy something a little classier than your average night out on the razz (complete with willy straws).

Well, instead of booking a hen weekend somewhere a bit naff, why not look at some of the incredible properties available on Airbnb to rent for your hen do? From mansion houses to chic villas, a beautiful Airbnb property will not only up your hen party Insta-game, but booking a large rental will ensure that you and your girls will be 100% together and having fun. Think chats, cheese boards and ALL the vino.

Perfection, no?

So, if you are on the look out for some whopper hen party accommodation, check out team InStyle's 7 best Airbnbs for hen dos (to book right now...)

1. Cosy 5-bed farmhouse with indoor pool

https://www.airbnb.co.uk/rooms/1105536

Devon, UK

Sleeps 16 Guests

From £299 per night

What they say: 'Cosy old stone family farm house in very quiet remote location, perfect for family gatherings and small celebrations. Idyllic setting and views, lovely walks, all year round indoor heated pool. Large inglenook fireplace, music player, Wifi, Apple TV.'

What we say: You've only got to take one look at this gorgeous old farm house to know that it's perfect for a classy hen weekend. Stock up on the artisan treats, and settle in with your girls for some squiffy catch-ups.

2. Grade II listed 16th Century House

https://www.airbnb.co.uk/rooms/1117501

Cannington, UK

Sleeps 16 Guests

From £1,250 per night

What they say: 'Park Farm House - a spacious and beautiful country home set in the best of the English countryside.'

What we say: Dig out those wellie boots (that have blatantly been gathering dust since Glastonbury) and head out on a country walk with the girls, before heading into the village of Cannington for some pub pints and snacks.

3. Luxury Barn with views of Jurassic Coast and on-site spa

https://http://www.airbnb.co.uk/rooms/274542

Devon, UK

Sleeps 16 Guests

From £600 per night

What they say: 'We are situated in East devon, close to River Cottage, Lyme Regis and Seaton. The accommodation benefits from amazing views over the Jruassic coast. We have 7 barns in total to let, this one is one of the largest and sleeps 16!'

What we say: Uh, a spa on-site? Sold.

4. Luxury Manor House set in 200 acres of countryside

https://www.airbnb.co.uk/rooms/1532977

Ashburton, UK

Sleeps 16 Guests

From £1,100 per night

What they say: 'Tidwell Farm is an 8 bedroom luxury manor house ideally suited for large families and friends to get together. Set in 200 acres of stunning countryside it has been recently renovated to create a luxury accommodation experience.'

What we say: With rooms this chic, you won't want to leave the house. Why not plan a themed dinner party with your girls, complete with games and cocktails?

5. Breathtaking country house with swimming pool and tennis court

https://www.airbnb.co.uk/rooms/3359804

Suffolk, UK

Sleeps 16 Guests

From £2,300 per night

What they say: 'Perfect to relax: fire places, big swimming pool, tennis court, orangery colonnade and two lakes. Bow shooting kayaking on the lake and river, horse riding, bird watching.'

What we say: Get your girls active with a spot of kayaking, before taking a dip in the pool.

6. Villa with infinity pool

https://www.airbnb.co.uk/rooms/3902386

Sorrento, Italy

Sleeps 14 Guests

From £519 per night

What they say: 'Great villa with infinity pool,large jacuzzj and amazing sea view. Ideally for large group of friends or family. Located between Sorrento and Sant'Agata.'

What we say: As if we need any excuse to go to Italy... But Italy with your bestest BFFs? Amazing.

7. Huge Provencal house

https://www.airbnb.co.uk/rooms/3023383

Antibes, France

Sleeps 10 Guests

From £597 per night

What they say: 'Magnifique Mas Provençale situé au milieu d'un grand jardin parfaitement entretenu. Vous disposerez d'une belle vue sur le cap d'Antibes et les îles de Lérins. Capacité d'accueil de 10 personnes, piscine, salle de sport. Vous serez à 5 min de la mer.'

What we say: Okay, so the description is in French but come on, look how beautiful this house is! Plus, even our school French let's us know that the house is five minutes from the dea, and that's swell enough for us!

Feeling inspired?