Stuck in an exercise routine rut? Switch things up and move your workout outside. From hiking to yoga, we’re making the most of this (rare) sunny spell to get a vitamin D hit whilst getting fit. Follow the lead of these celebs that ditch the gym to get active al fresco.

Gisele Bundchen

It seems that Gisele isn’t happy unless she’s working out with a baby by her side (more on that here). This pic is inspiring us to move our yoga mats out into the garden.

Julianne Hough

Not only is Julianne ditching the indoor workout, she’s also not a fan of traditional gym equipment and has swapped her weights for a dog. We like her style.

