6 Packed Lunch Ideas To Steal From Instagram

Is your lunch box a little lacklustre? Spice up your midday meal with six of the best Instagram inspirations

Lunch box ideas for adults are often little more than last night’s leftovers or a soggy sandwich. If the daily Pret run just isn’t doing it for you anymore, fear not – there is a solution, and it comes in the form of your Instagram feed. We’ve rounded up six of the best to make your mouth water.



@cleanfooddirtycity

Follow for: gluten and dairy free delights

Straight from New York City, Lily offers up dairy and gluten free dishes packed full of healthy fruits and vegetables, cauliflower rice and chia seed chews. If these lunch bowls taste as good as they look, you’ll be the envy of your deskmates.

@weelicious

Follow for: packed lunch ideas for kids

Want to give your children more than cheese sandwiches and a tangerine? Catherine McCord’s @weelicious is a one stop feed for simple, delicious and healthy school lunch ideas. From hemp seed pasta to smoked salmon avocado rolls, these lunches for little ones have us pretty tempted too.

@sophiemissing

Follow for: behind the scenes of your lunch menu bible

This girl’s been there, done that and written the book – literally. Check out Sophie’s Instagram for a quick fix of her genius lunch recipes, and buy her Little Book of Lunch for even more midday meal inspo.



@munchonlunch

Follow for: make in the morning lunches

So you still want a sandwich – that’s ok! @munchonlunch is a no fuss feed full of easy lunch ideas; colourful crudités, dips and tasty treats for adults, students and kids. Warning – this Instagram will make you want a chic Planetbox lunchbox pronto.

@clairesdeli

Follow for: plant power

It’s all about clean and natural at Claire’s Deli, where our eponymous Instagrammer whips up vegan, gluten free healthy lunches in all the colours of the rainbow. Mexican lettuce wraps, sauerkraut salads and chickpea croutons take you around the world, with some delicious breakfast ideas to boot.

@mio_hammond

Follow for: an Asian influence

Tokyo-based Mimosa posts the bento box lunches she prepares for her family, treating her daughter to smiley-faced quail eggs while hubby chows down on pork dumplings and stir fried bamboo shoots. Don’t worry if you don’t have time to carve stars and rabbits out of carrots - sticks will do just fine.



By Isabella Silvers