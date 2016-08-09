6 Fitness Instagram Accounts To Motivate Your Winter WorkOut

For some much needed winter "fitspiration" add these motivational muscle flexors to your Instagram feed. They'll have you lacing up your trainers and heading out into the rain with a smug smile on your face in no time #FashionFit

Let's be honest, the lure of an extra 30 mins under a cosy duvet or curled up on the sofa with our favourite box-set are simply often more appealing than heading out into the dark, damp and chilly air to work up a sweat. So for some much needed winter "fitspiration" add these motivational muscle flexors to your Instagram feed. They'll have you lacing up your trainers and heading out into the rain with a smug smile on your face in no time #FashionFit

@biancamaycheah

Full of pics of the Australian model/ blogger looking all glowy and gorgeous, Bianca is the ultimate beach body babe. From trail running, to yoga and surfing, she reminds us that hot summer days are not too far away. Her blog sporteluxe.com is also full of tips and tricks.

@fitnessontoast

Faya is a Swedish personal trainer and fitness blogger now based in London. Her feed is crammed full of honest and friendly advice, that has us craving a pair of fluro leggings to workout in

@emilymtv

Emily posts insta videos of quick crossfit exercises you can do anywhere. Plus bacon is part of her healthy eating regime. #like

@mariepurvis

Marie is a Nike Master Trainer – basically means she is super fit and trains other female professional athletes. Luckily for us her insta feed gives us an insight into their routines so we can squat like a pro. Or at least try!

@NatalieUhling

She cut her fitness teeth at SoulCycle and Barry's Bootcamp before branching out to create her own unique NuFitTm workout. A quick stroll through her feed shall have you googling boxing classes.

https://instagram.com/p/tLHsATwTkp/ I live in a post it note and a boom box world! #iwillwhatiwant A post shared by N a t a l i e U h l i n g (@natalieuhling) on Sep 20, 2014 at 9:18am PDT

@runningsayings

They say running is mind over matter which is why we heart this instagram account for mantras such as "Today I shall be one run stronger" and "Log out, shut down, go run."



By Chloe Mac Donnell / @tweetchloe