Looking For The Perfect 5:2 Summer Salad? Elly Pear Has The Most Delicious Recipe...

Our amazing food writer Elly Pear is proving that you don't have to dread fast days with this delicious summer salad. Pass us the goat's curd - we're feeling fruity.

Peach, Tomato and Goat’s Curd Salad

191KCALS

This is one of my favourite salads ever. It’s a dish that just reappeared on the menu at my favourite restaurant this week, as summer began to show its face in Bristol.

Last summer, Sam Sohn-Rethel, the head chef at Bell’s Diner, created this dish inspired by a salad he’d had in Majorca. To me, it tastes of sunshine, and the idea of being able to recreate it at home on a fast-day filled me with excitement.

The key to it being fast-day friendly is that the tomato, peach, red onion, lemon juice and vinegar create the dressing - it doesn’t really need any oil (which is always the thing that pushes the calorie count right up). The onion, salt, chilli and breadcrumbs reign in the sweetness and every single element is totally essential. Leave any ingredient out at your peril.

There are, however, some suitable substitutions for a few elements. They sell goat’s curd all over the place now (M&S have a lovely one from Abergavenny) but if you can’t find it, soft goat’s cheese or feta make perfect alternatives. The multi coloured tomatoes look beautiful, but regular cherry tomatoes are fine too. Just make sure they’re ripe and at room temperature before you start.

Swap nectarine for peach if you want and use fine ribbons of basil if you can’t find the micro stuff. The idea is that you get a tiny bit of everything in each mouthful, so the baby stuff helps in that regard. A mixture of red and green basil looks pretty, but is by no means essential.

The breadcrumbs, olive oil and goat’s curd are the highest calorie elements, so measure them very carefully. In fact, you know the drill by now – measure everything carefully. I know it’s not fun, but it’s only for today. Tomorrow we feast. And I’m making this salad again. Twice the size.

INGREDIENTS

160g assorted multicoloured baby tomatoes

50g peach

10g red onion

½ tsp sherry vinegar

½ tsp lemon juice

25g goats curd

A few sprigs of baby basil

A big pinch of Maldon Salt

A big pinch of Turkish chilli flakes

A few small sprigs of mint

10g sourdough breadcrumbs (see below)

½ tsp extra virgin olive oil

METHOD

First, prepare the breadcrumbs. Blitz a 10g chunk of good quality bread in a mini food processor until you have fine breadcrumbs. Warm a carefully measured ½ tsp of olive oil in a small non-stick frying pan and scatter in the breadcrumbs evenly. Toast over a low flame until golden and er, toasty. Watch them carefully as they will burn easily.

Set aside to cool and crisp up.

Cut the tomatoes at various angles (some in half, some in quarters, some cut diagonally etc). Slice the peach into slim wedges. Thinly slice the red onion as finely as possible.

Combine these all in a bowl and squeeze over the lemon juice and add the vinegar. Add the chilli flakes and salt and stir well. Leave for five minutes.

Tear in the mint. Stir then plate up.

Dot evenly with the curd cheese, scatter the breadcrumbs over the top and finish with the baby basil leaves.

Eat immediately, while the breadcrumbs are still crunchy.

