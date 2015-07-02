In Need Of Another Tasty 5:2 Recipe? Elly Pear Has Another Amazing Dish For You To Try...

Chickpea Curry – a #batchcookingforfastdays Recipe

174 KCALS

Makes 6 portions of 250g plus a yummy taster for now!

This recipe makes approximately 6 portions. Cook a big batch of curry, divide it up and be ready and prepared for fast days. It freezes brilliantly and just needs some quick accompaniments and you’ll have dinner on the table in 10 minutes. Seasonal greens and yogurt work perfectly. Cauliflower rice would also work really well.

I served a portion with wilted rainbow chard, some homemade pickles, yogurt and nigella seeds. The whole lot came to 250cals.

Learning how to batch cook and do the maths needed to divide up the curry into exactly equal portions is a great skill to learn, especially for fast days. You’ll find directions for this at the end of the recipe.

Once your freezer is stocked up, you’ve got a fast day friendly dinner ready to go. Defrost in the fridge during the day while you’re out and reheat on the hob until piping hot, stirring frequently.

If you’re not on a fast day (or you want to eat with someone who’s not) brown rice, raita, greens and mango chutney is my favourite combo.

Remember, if you make this, I'd love to see! Post a pic on Instagram and tag it #ellypearforinstyle

INGREDIENTS NOTE: As always, weigh/measure all your ingredients accurately and note them down as you go. You’ll need these notes in order to work out the calorie count at the end. Brands of products vary in their calorie counts and if you amend or change anything – even by a few grams – your calorie count won’t be the same as mine. Do the maths yourself for your own cooking and you can be sure it’s accurate. 1 tbsp (15ml) Olive oil 350g chopped onion 1 large pinch salt 1 tbsp grated fresh ginger 3 garlic cloves, crushed 1 tsp ground cumin 1 tsp ground coriander ¾ tsp ground turmeric ¼ tsp chilli flakes 3 cardamom pods, crushed 1 (3”) cinnamon stick 700ml water 145g finely diced carrot 475g chickpeas (drained weight), rinsed 800g chopped tomatoes METHOD Heat oil in a large pan. Add onion and salt and sauté over a medium heat until golden, then add ginger, garlic and all the spices. Once that's done, cook for one minute, stirring constantly. Then you'll need to add the water, followed by the the carrot, chickpeas and tomatoes, brining the lot to the boil. Cover, and reduce the heat. Let the dish simmer for 20 minutes until carrot is tender. Discard cardamom and cinnamon. Once you've made your curry, you need to divide it up into portions, ready to eat or chill or freeze. Calculate your calorie count (the total of all your ingredients, using an online tool or an app like Myfitnesspal.com ) and do the maths as follows: First, you need to put a big bowl on the scales and tip the whole lot in. Note the total. I had 1625g. Lay out your containers (old plastic takeaway boxes are perfect) and decide how many portions you want to make. I put 250g in each and it looked perfect for me but you choose. That 1625g made 6 portions @ 250g and an extra 125g that I ate straight away, chef's perks. Work out the total number of calories for the entire recipe then divide up. In my case, I calculated 1131 so 1131/6.5 = 174cals per portion. And we're done!

Follow Elly on Instagram (@ellypear) and Twitter (@pearcafe) and get more inspiration on her website www.thepearcafe.com. Read our interview will Elly here.