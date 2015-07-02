On Your 5:2 Fast Day? You CAN Do Dessert Thanks To Elly Pear

Just because it's a fast day, doesn't mean you can't satisfy your sweet tooth, too. And Elly Pear's delicious yogurt pudding is only 107 calories!

Dessert Rose

107cals

Makes 1 portion

People are often surprised to hear I regularly have a pudding on fast days. It’s usually a variation on this dish and there’s countless ways you can adapt the basic recipe. Look at my #ellypearfastdays hashtag on Instagram for loads of variations.

Brands of yogurt vary hugely in their calorie count so as always, check that you’re weighing and measuring everything carefully.

The date nectar and dried edible rose petals both came from a local shop but both can be purchased online. The date syrup really adds a special flavour but if you can’t find it, maple syrup or dark agave nectar make good substitutes. Their calorie count is pretty equal but always check the label and use an app like Myfitnesspal to calculate the calories.

The mini meringues are a great store cupboard item for fast days. They are only 15 calories each and keep well for weeks, as long as you keep the lid tightly on and put the tub in a cool, dry place.

Feel free to use different fruit or seed combos – report back, I’d love to see what you make! Post a pic on Instagram and tag it #ellypearforinstyle

INGREDIENTS

(NOTE: as always, weigh/measure all your ingredients accurately and note them down as you go. You’ll need these notes in order to work out the calorie count at the end. Brands of products vary in their calorie counts and if you amend or change anything – even by a few grams – your calorie count won’t be the same as mine. Do the maths yourself for your own cooking and you can be sure it’s accurate.)

50g natural yogurt (I used Marks and Spencer Low Fat Natural Yogurt which is 65cal/100g)

25g raspberries

25g blueberries

1 mini meringue (I use Marks & Spencer mini meringues)

3g date syrup

3g pistachios

2g pumpkin seeds

1 teaspoon dried edible rose petals

METHOD

Gently toast the nuts and seeds in a dry frying pan. Remove from the heat when they start to brown and tip onto a chopping board to cool.

Put the yogurt into the centre of a small bowl or deep plate.

Add the berries and then crumble over the meringue.

Roughly chop the nuts and seeds

Drizzle the date syrup and sprinkle the petals, nuts and seeds over the top.

Enjoy!