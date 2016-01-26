5 Winter Sun Getaways That Won’t Break The Bank

Looking for a last-minute January getaway? We’ve picked five of our favourite spots for some feel-good sunshine…

This is a InStyle promotion.

If, like us, you’re lusting after a little winter sun – why not take yourself somewhere warmer and sunnier for a long weekend? Take one look at Instagram and you’ll see it’s what all the celebs are doing. With that in mind, we’ve rounded up five perfect winter getaways that promise less cold and darkness, more sunlight and fun.

WHERE: Tenerife

WHY: It’s the perfect spot to catch some winter sun and a totally manageable four-hour flight from London. Tenerife, the largest of the seven Canary Islands, is a toasty 25 degrees during the day, not bad for winter!

STAY: For as little as £50 per night, you can book a fantastic little apartment in Los Gigantes. Here's our top pick: https://www.homeaway.co.uk/p449004?flspusage=fl

WHERE: Barcelona

WHY: As far as city breaks rate, Barcelona is up there at the top for its all-year round buzz and boasts warm temperatures up to 18 degrees. You’ll still need to wrap up at night but it’s a refreshingly quiet time to visit and explore the beautiful beach-lined city. Plus, the tapas is out of this world!

STAY: There's plenty of affordable studios with private terraces close to Ramblas, here are some of our favourites: https://www.homeaway.co.uk/p1667003

WHERE: Gibraltar

WHY: With temperatures between 16 and 20 degrees, things are hotting up in Gibraltar. The iconic ridge that dominates the city, is best seen at sunrise and with sand and sea surrounding the enclave you’re never far from a great view. Just a three-hour flight from London Gatwick, it’s the perfect weekend escape.

STAY: Make yourself at home in a stunning beachfront apartment for as little as £50 per night. The hardest decision will be which one to choose: https://www.homeaway.co.uk/p1428330

WHERE: Marrakesh

WHY: EasyJet is now offering flights for less than £40, making the northern coast of Africa a popular spot for budget travellers. Temperatures rarely drop below 20 and can reach as high as 30 degrees in January. Though geographically not far from Spain, Morocco has a significantly different culture and is a shopper’s paradise.

STAY: The luxurious Pullman Marrakech Palmeraie Resort and Spa offers rooms for as little as £64 per night. Book early to avoid disappointment: http://www.accorhotels.com/gb/hotel-3000-pullman-marrakech-palmeraie-resort-and-spa/index.shtml

WHERE: La Palma

WHY: It’s the greenest and furthest north west of the Canary Islands. While not super-hot La Palma does offer clear skies, sun and reasonably warm weather between 12-18 degrees. Its beautiful landscapes are entirely encircled by the calm Mediterranean, making La Palma a relaxed spot to unwind.

STAY: To find the holiday home of your dreams with beautiful sea views, you must check out: https://www.homeaway.co.uk/p26963

authored by Leonie Eastwood