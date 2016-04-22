14 Motivational Movie Quotes To Get You Through The London Marathon

Nothing like a good old Hollywood pep talk to power you through those really tough bits of the race...

1) When you wake up with pre-race jitters

"Fear is not what's important, it's how you deal with it. It would be like asking a marathon runner if they feel pain. It's not a matter of whether you feel it, it's how you manage it" (War Photographer)

2) Getting into the zone at the start line

"Do, or do not. There is no 'try'" (Yoda, Star Wars)

"If you’re going to try, go all the way. Otherwise don’t even start" (Factotum)

"We are who we choose to be" (Green Goblin, Spiderman)

"Carpe diem. Seize the day, boys. Makes your lives extraordinary" (Dead Poets Society)

3) When the starting gun sounds

“Run, Forrest, run!” (Forrest Gump)

4) When you hit the first wall

"Don’t ever let somebody tell you you can’t do something, not even me. Alright? You dream, you gotta protect it. People can’t do something themselves, they wanna tell you you can’t do it. If you want something, go get it. Period." (Chris Gardner, The Pursuit of Happyness)

5) When you've slipped away from your target time and need to push through to catch up

"It’s what you do right now that makes a difference" (Black Hawk Down)

6) When you've had one too many jelly babies and you're having one of those 'this is such a life-affirming experience' moments

"Me, I still believe in paradise. But now at least I know it’s not some place you can look for because it’s not where you go. It’s how you feel for a moment in your life when you’re a part of something and if you find that moment, it lasts forever." (The Beach)

7) At mile 18, when everything really really really hurts

"It ain’t how hard you hit…It’s how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward. It's about how much you can take and keep moving forward!” (Sylvester Stallone, Rocky Balboa)

"My life is like a movie. I have trials and tribulations, and I overcome them." (Spellbound)

8) When you're in the final stretch and you want to make it in under four hours

"It's what you do right now that makes a difference" (Black Hawk Down)

"I don’t want excuses. I know what you’re up against. We’re all of us up against something. So you better make up your mind, because until you have the balls to look me straight in the eye and tell me this is all you deserve, I am not letting you fail. Even if that means coming to your house every night until you finish the work. I see who you are. Do you understand me? I can see you. And you are not failing." (Freedom Writer)

"You're your problem and you're also your solution." (Megan, Bridesmaids)

Good luck, runners!

Running this year? Find out how to prep your body for the London Marathon, or 8 London Marathon training tips we learnt in 2016...