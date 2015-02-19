10 Fitness Accessories That Help You Lose lbs And Keep Toned

Easy to use, easy to store and will push your exercise routine a little harder to help shift those pesky last few pounds.

The first thing that goes in my suitcase when packing for the upcoming shows is my yellow resistance band. It helps me to stretch out after a long plane journey or day of sitting on the FROW.

So whether its about loosing a few pounds or keeping those arms and abs toned, here are my top 10 must have items that will help push your exercise routine to the max. Handy to have at home or to travel with AND won't break the bank.