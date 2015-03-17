10 Celebrity Personal Trainers To Follow On Instagram

Tracy Anderson @tracyandersonmethod
Celeb clients: Gwyneth Paltrow, Nicole Richie and Kirsten Dunst
Follow for: Super high energy dance routines and tonnes of smiles that almost convince us that working out isn't that painful after all.
David Kirsch @davidkirsch
Celeb clients: Liv Tyler, Kate Upton and Heidi Klum
Follow for: The perfect mix of celebs working out, fitness tips and nutrition inspo.
Mary Helen Bowers @balletbeautiful
Celeb clients: Miranda Kerr, Doutzen Kroes, Zooey Deschanel, and Lily Aldridge
Follow for: Beautiful dance poses that will inspire you to take up ballet to get a graceful, lean sillouette. Plus lifestyle photos and ADORABLE snaps of her baby.
Gunnar Peterson @gunnarfitness
Celeb clients: Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Angelina Jolie and Gisele Bundchen
Follow for: Pics of Gunnar training the Kardashian clan who are devotees of his Los Angeles gym.
Svava Sigbertsdottir
Celeb clients: Nicole Scherzinger and Suki Waterhouse
Follow for: Inspirational quotes and abs of steel that will remind you to never skip crunches.
Mandy Ingber @mandyingber
Celeb clients: Kate Beckinsale, Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox
Follow for: Pro yoga poses and tips to fine-tune your moves.
Harley Pasternak @harleypasternak
Celeb clients: Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Rihana, Kanye West, Jessica Simpson and Robert Pattinson
Follow for: Inspiration to grab a kettle bell and do some circuits.
James Duigan @jamesduigan
Celeb clients: Rosie Huntington-Whitely and Elle Macpherson
Follow for: Healthy eating snaps featuring plenty of avocado - yum.
Richard Tidmarsh @richtidmarsh
Celeb clients: Millie Mackintosh and Professor Green
Follow for: Motivational moves. Plus every Thursday check back here for an exclusive fitness video just for InStyle readers.
Nicole Stuart @nicolestuartla
Celeb clients: Kate Hudson, Goldie Hawn and Anna Faris
Follow for: Words of wisdom and sneak peeks of her number one fan, Kate Hudson, working out.
Kettlebells: How To Perfect Your Technique With Richard Tidmarsh