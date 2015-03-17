10 Celebrity Personal Trainers To Follow On Instagram

Don't have the budget for a celebrity personal trainer? (Nope, us neither). Try following a fitness guru to the stars on Instagram instead for workout tips, exercise routines and a serious dose of motivation to help you work towards the A-list bod of your dreams.

Tracy Anderson @tracyandersonmethod

Celeb clients: Gwyneth Paltrow, Nicole Richie and Kirsten Dunst

Follow for: Super high energy dance routines and tonnes of smiles that almost convince us that working out isn't that painful after all.

David Kirsch @davidkirsch

Celeb clients: Liv Tyler, Kate Upton and Heidi Klum

Follow for: The perfect mix of celebs working out, fitness tips and nutrition inspo.

Mary Helen Bowers @balletbeautiful

Celeb clients: Miranda Kerr, Doutzen Kroes, Zooey Deschanel, and Lily Aldridge

Follow for: Beautiful dance poses that will inspire you to take up ballet to get a graceful, lean sillouette. Plus lifestyle photos and ADORABLE snaps of her baby.

Gunnar Peterson @gunnarfitness

Celeb clients: Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Angelina Jolie and Gisele Bundchen

Follow for: Pics of Gunnar training the Kardashian clan who are devotees of his Los Angeles gym.

Svava Sigbertsdottir

Celeb clients: Nicole Scherzinger and Suki Waterhouse

Follow for: Inspirational quotes and abs of steel that will remind you to never skip crunches.

Mandy Ingber @mandyingber

Celeb clients: Kate Beckinsale, Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox

Follow for: Pro yoga poses and tips to fine-tune your moves.

Harley Pasternak @harleypasternak

Celeb clients: Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Rihana, Kanye West, Jessica Simpson and Robert Pattinson

Follow for: Inspiration to grab a kettle bell and do some circuits.

James Duigan @jamesduigan

Celeb clients: Rosie Huntington-Whitely and Elle Macpherson

Follow for: Healthy eating snaps featuring plenty of avocado - yum.

Richard Tidmarsh @richtidmarsh

Celeb clients: Millie Mackintosh and Professor Green

Follow for: Motivational moves. Plus every Thursday check back here for an exclusive fitness video just for InStyle readers.

Nicole Stuart @nicolestuartla

Celeb clients: Kate Hudson, Goldie Hawn and Anna Faris

Follow for: Words of wisdom and sneak peeks of her number one fan, Kate Hudson, working out.

