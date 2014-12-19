10 Best Swimsuits You Can Wear In The Pool

Swimming costumes you can actually wear at the pool can be hard to come by, so we've picked our top 10 styles which tick the fashion and the functionality boxes...

We all love the glamorous one-pieces we can wear lounging around the beach and the pool, when aesthetics and practicality are equally important, but finding one you can properly swim in - which doesn't remind you of traumatising PE classes - is a challenge.

So, we've rounded up 10 swimsuits you can wear to the pool, looking and feeling good.

There's lots of swimwear brands which make functional and pretty designs - Orlebar Brown, Heidi Klein and Karla Colletto, to name a few - but if you're budget is nearer the £30 mark, the high street has an impressive offering too.

Check out our pick of the top 10...