Workwear So Chic And So Fabulous You'll Wear It At The Weekends Too 

I don't know about you, but I used to hate spending money on workwear as it's "just work". But we actually spend 25% of our time at work, and when you look good, you feel good and actually end up enjoying your working day so much more. I've been putting it to test recently, and it's true.

Luckily for us, tailoring, checks and suiting are huge trends for Autumn/Winter 2017, so not only is it everywhere, but you'll feel amazing wearing it at the weekend, too. So, if you're currently one of those women who has a separate section in your wardrobe for your 'workwear', that's all about to change. Apart from anything else, it's expensive to maintain two different sections; I know I definitely couldn't afford to have them separate. Really all you need to do to make your wardrobe work harder for every occasion is to look for items like trousers and dresses and then style them in different ways to suit the office.

TIGHTS TIP: I'm not fan, but it's impossible to rule out tights for winter. This season, try burgundy or super-dark green tights for a warmer tone and something different from your usual black.

Workwear Trousers

Possibly the hardest thing to find when shopping for workwear: the trousers. You'll be thrilled to hear that tailored trousers are actually a trend in their own right this season so they are everywhere, especially checked trousers, which are my favourite. If you do usually favour a simple black trouser, then I really urge you to give checks a go. The subtle print, even when teamed with something as simple as a white shirt, means your look is made instantly interesting.

Cashmere and knits work amazingly with checked trousers too, especially with a slim leg, and I'm sure you already have tonnes of jumpers in your existing wardrobe, so switch out your typical shirt for one of these and feel much cosier in the office.

If you choose high-waisted trousers, be sure to define your waist, otherwise it runs the risk of looking frumpy. Go for a blouse, or something with a collared detail, to balance out the overall look.

Dina T

Shop My Looks: (Left) Check trousers, £405, Isa Arfen, brown wool jumper, £125, Arket, white pointed boots, £189, Carvella, dark green small tote bag, £925, Boyy at Net-a-Porter. (Centre) Green corduroy blazer, £89.99, Mango, rust silk shirt, £75, Kitri, high waisted check trousers, £29.99, H&M, pointed mules, £170, Aeyde, suede bucket bag, £585, Simon Miller. (Left) White zip up shirt, £240, Paper London, high waisted trousers, £42, Topshop, slip on mules, £495, Sergio Rossi, brown leather bag, £1,095, Mulberry.

Workwear Dresses

A dress and pair of black opaque tights is the easiest outfit to throw together in the mornings, I know, and I'm sure you have the same few on rotation. But, the only way to get a real feel-good factor is to try a new style as new seasons come. For Autumn/Winter 2017 asymmetric hems, subtle prints, button details and mid-lengths are the way forward. Tip: to change it up a bit, try styling pieces like frill-edge shirts or polo neck jumpers under sleeveless dresses.

When it comes to footwear, black sock boots with a low heel are a great workwear accessory to slip on with suit trousers and midi length dresses so that your tights aren't visible, giving a much more elevated look.

Dina T

Shop My Look: (Left) Grey check dress, £69.99, Zara, small dark green leather tote, £925, Boyy, slip on mules, £200, Aeyde. (Middle) Green wool dress, £125, COS, white frill edge shirt, £69, Finery, cross body leather bag, £895, Mulberry, black low heel sock boots, £245, Russell & Bromley. (Right) Printed silk dress, £69, Finery, white leather tote bag, £725, Boyy, pointed kitten heels, £129, Kurt Geiger.

Workwear Suits

'Tis the season of the power suit, and the power career that's going to come with it... Whatever the style for your shape, whether it's a slim fit, tuxedo style, or loose culottes and drapey blazer, there will be one for you. It's a case of trying on until you find 'the one'. I suggest searching for the trouser style you have in mind first as that's hardest bit to get the right.

Tip: Since the suit it quite a strong look, I'd advise to pair back your top with a simple t-shirt or round neck jumper.

If you're not feeling up for wearing a full suit, and there really is no changing your mind, then invest in a blazer and make sure it's double breasted blazer. Not only great with cropped trousers for work, you'll also wear this at the weekend with jeans and a cashmere jumper.

DINA T

Shop My Look: (Left) Grey wool blazer, £100, Next, grey wool trousers, £68, Next, shirt with contrast panel, £180, SEA NY, buckled loafers, £425, Bally, cross body bag, £895, Mulberry (Middle) Check double breast blazer, £89, Zara, check loose fit trousers, £39.99, Zrara, green mohair jumper, £425, Mulberry, black sock boots, £245, Russell & Bromley, suede bucket bag, £585, Simon Miller. (Right) Check suit blazer, £525, Theory, check suit skirt, £345, Theory, t-shirt, £55, Vestiaire X Bella Freud, black box bag, £298, The Kooples, brogues, £110.20, Kurt Geiger.