Off-White Teams Up With Browns For The Coolest Summer Collab

He’s collaborated with Jimmy Choo, IKEA and Nike to name a few and now Virgil Abloh is adding another fashion biggie to his list by teaming up with the legendary British fashion retailer Browns.

The Off-White X Browns exclusive capsule collection aims to revisit some of Abloh’s greatest hits by reinventing and reworking them in new colours and cuts. Featuring 21 pieces for both men and women, Abloh says: “the capsule has the essence of Off-White embedded in it. A mix of street and chic sensibilities wrapped up into one expression.”

Highlights include a pajama-style co-ord featuring a hand-drawn floral pattern and the brand’s must-have flap bag reworked in shades of blue and military green.

Off-White X Browns

Prices start from £155. You’d want to be quick though. Launching online today, we can’t see this collab hanging around for long.