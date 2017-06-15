Off To A Festival This Weekend? We've Got The Foolproof Packing Checklist

You’ve forked out on a festival ticket, can't wait to see your fave artists, but when it comes to the dreaded packing - it's a total nightmare. Whether you've been to a ton of festivals of not, there always seems to be something you forget. So lose that sinking feeling when you think you’ve forgotten something and follow our oh so nifty festival packing checklist.

WHICH CLOTHES SHOULD I PACK?

Remember that a festival rarely lasts for more than five days, and there won’t be the outfit changes of a summer holiday abroad. So pick your festival fashion carefully and remember you will at some point be lugging everything you’ve packed across a field. Check the weather forecast before you pack, so you can (to some extent) know what to expect. If you are heading off to somewhere like Croatia rather than battling the unpredictable British weather at Reading, you can delete as appropriate and pack a few more sun and swim bits. Wherever you are heading, remember you'll encounter dirt, so leave the really expensive stuff at home.

Dresses – the easiest outfit to throw together for one, so pick one or two floaty pieces. Festivals are all about going bold, so don’t be afraid to pick the most colourful, (or even sparkly) one you have, we love this one from Topshop. Dresses also win the prize for the quickest portaloo stop; you don’t want to be playing with anything fiddly when the smell gets overwhelming.

WHAT SHOES SHOULD I BRING?

In our experience it’s hard to pick just one pair to take, and it always depends on the weather. Again, before packing check the weather and make a judgement on whether the wellies are a necessity, or whether sliders may be a complete waste of time. We recommend taking only two pairs from this list, you probably will end up wearing the same pair the whole festival anyway.

Wellies – an absolute MUST if you are expecting atrocious weather, or at least a hell of a lot of mud. Go classic with a pair of Hunter Original Tall Wellington Boots, plus you are spoilt for choice in colour. If rain is looking more like a couple of showers, maybe forget these, as these are heavy to carry. Not to mention sweaty when it’s a nice day and you are dancing to your favourite band in a swaying crowd.

WHICH ACCESSORIES SHOULD I BRING?

Festivals tend to be a prime opportunity for really accessorizing to the max. Just be aware that you will be in a tent, and you will be in the dark and you will be dancing. Basically just know not to bring anything valuable to you.

Sunglasses – don’t take your designer ones and buy a couple of cheaper pairs that you won’t mind losing or crushing. A good UV filter is also a necessary for really looking after your eyes.

WHAT SORT OF BAG DO I NEED?

Backpack - the bigger the better, so much easier to carry as much as you can on your back. Because suitcases and mud don’t mix, and your fancy holdall will probably unbalance you hugely, expect to be stopping to change shoulders regularly. Pick professional and chose one like this from Mountain Warehouse.

If you are looking for some fashion inspo, check out our festival gallery to put you on the right path for the perfect purchase(s).

AND WHAT ABOUT TOILETRIES?

Sun Cream - because regardless of whether it’s warm and sunny, you are going to be outdoors. And if you are desperate for that tan, think about some good gradual tan so that you aren't burning in hope of getting brown fast.

Moisturiser - your usual one will be fine.

Dry Shampoo - has potential to be the most necessary toiletry for a festival ever. Our Beauty Editor Maddie loves this Quai one. Side note: wigs are the dream- who says that lilac bob isn’t appropriate for a festival?

you are going to want these at some point, whether it be for fancy plaits or shoving your hair up. Small first aid kit - plasters, blister plasters, dioralyte, paracetamol, and ibuprofen. Even if you don’t use these, we guarantee someone will be despairing over the fact that they didn’t bring these.

Save yourself some stress and work out how you are going to do your hair before you get there. A good hair schedule should include washing and drying your hair last minute before you go, which hairstyles you are going to do once you start feeling dirty, and what glitter you are going to take to cover up greasy roots. So you want inspiration? Look no further than the stars, and see how the celebs do it...

WHAT'S MY FESTIVAL MAKE-UP LOOK?

Glitter – if this is your festival beauty go to, go crazy with all glitter you can find. Hair, face, body; you’ve got this. And face paint if that is your vibe.

If you find that shopping for all these individual bits is a tad tedious, keep an eye out for festival-ready kits; see the Soap & Glory set that we are definitely going to be getting our hands on. And it you plan on going carnival crazy with your hair and make-up, take a look at our favourite beauty trends.

WHAT DO I DO ABOUT ELECTRONICS?

Portable charger for phone/camera – or alternatively embrace nature and go tech free. Also a disposable film camera will survive the whole festival, and almost certainly be a fantastic flashback when you go and get them developed.

ANY OTHER ESSENTIALS?

If you forget to pack that one tee shirt, it can be forgiven; but this is a checklist you really can’t afford to be only skimming through once. Converse with your fellow festival friends to make sure that you are all on the same page, and can share where necessary. Only one of you really needs to bring a mallet, and most campers do tend to share a tent with at least one other. Make sure you’ve discussed tent situations so everything is smooth when it comes to set up.