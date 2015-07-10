How To Dress For A Wedding: What InStyle's Fashion Editor Wears

InStyle's Fashion Editor Amy Bannerman's shares her essentials to help you solve this sartorial style nightmare...

1. The LBD.

Black isn't usually classed as an appropraite colour choice for weddings but my advice is a classic LBD will see you through many wedding's and you'll look utterly chic standing next to someone in a chintzy floral number. My utter favourite is any style from Vivienne Westwood (honestly, it will change your life) Vivienne Westwood dress, £675 Coggles

2. The disco Mule.

Mules instantly elongate your legs and they're easy to kick off when the DJ puts on your favourite song. Gyda mules, £275 from Rupert Sanderson

3. The clutch bag.

You don't want to ruin the effect of your dress with a messy strap so a clutch is a simple solution, also somewhere handy to store your tissues if you're a cry baby like me. Sophie Hulme Mini Envelope Bag, £350 Harrods

4.The oversized sunglasses.

You need to stash some dark sunglasses in your clutch, especially for summer weddings, and those inevitable teary moments. Lucie Preppie Round Glasses £14 Topshop

5. The big hoops.

A pair of super size gold hoops will add a touch of disco to your look and are an instant glamourizer, and are very on trend, the 70s is a huge AW trend. Melissa Odabash rose gold hoop earrings £35 John Lewis

6. The romantic dress.

The key to this is not to wear it in white or the bride will kill you. Wear with flat gladiators to toughen it up a bit. You can switch the slip for a vintage version or a floral version for more of an eclectic layered summer look. Sheer Floral Lace Layered Maxi Dress, £320 Self Portrait from Matches

7. The underlayers.

French shorts and a cami are a great layering option under a sheer dress, and they will make your legs look longer than a longer slip. Isabella Cami £90and French Knickers £90 from Myla

8. The party dress.

A lurex mini dress. Hello 70s! This party banger is from boohoo.com buy a couple of sizes up to make it a bit longer. Lurex dress £20 from boohoo.com available mid September