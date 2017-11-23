We've Found The Perfect Bag If You Like Too Carry More Than Just Your Debit Card And Lip Balm

If like us, you're the type of person that needs more than just your debit card and lip balm when you leave the house, then we've found the perfect bag.

This Hexagon shoulder bag from Charles & Keith manages to hold a lot without looking bulky. We're talking laptop, makeup bag and bottle of water, not to mention plasters, glasses case and that novel we've been meaning to read for the past 3 months.

With it's top-handle you can hook it over your arm or wear it as a backpack with it's longer length straps.

The front flap with its magnetic closure also makes it super easy to access all your stuff without elbowing anyone in the face on the train during your commute.

So much cooler than a cotton tote.

Plus did we mention it's now only £59 in the Charles & Keith Black Friday sale.

Shop it here now